It’s still some months off, but later this year construction crews on the new Interstate-74 bridge will begin lifting into place the first of two basket-handle arches that will rise 240 feet from the surface of the Mississippi River.
The arches, conceived for the bridge more than a decade ago, will tower over the river and become the visual centerpiece for the span — not to mention serve as a major support element for the roadway 160 feet below.
Over the past year, workers have been putting the foundations for the arches, as well as the rest of the bridge, into place. The result of that labor hasn't been as visible as the piers that have sprouted in downtown Bettendorf, and more recently, in Moline. But, it's there.
Crews have drilled and filled scores of shafts in the river. They’ve poured tons of concrete for footings, as well as for the massive pedestals that will provide a base of support for the arches.
This summer, they're expected to pour concrete for the vertical “ribs” that will rise from the pedestals and connect to the steel arches. Beginning this fall or early winter, crews will begin lifting the 35- to 65-foot steel segments into place.
Currently, the steel segments are being fabricated at a plant in Gary, Indiana, after which they will be trucked to the Quad-Cities, said Danielle Alvarez, the I-74 project manager with the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The I-74's unique twin-basket handle arch design was unveiled in 2006 following a process involving input from state and local transportation and other officials, as well as advice from people who attended a series of public meetings.
Those involved with the selection of the design say that they expect the arches will be a strong visual focal point for the new bridge.
"This was an opportunity," said Dee Bruemmer, who at the time was assistant city administrator and public works director for the City of Davenport and served on one of the committees involved in the selection process.
She said the people involved were mindful of the bridge's impact on the area's skyline — and that it would be here for decades. She said they were going for "iconic."
"We don't have a bridge on the Mississippi River like this," she said.
The final design for the arch was done by Modjeski and Masters, the Pennsylvania-based firm that also designed the original I-74 bridge in the 1930s. Early on, the Boston firm Rosales + Partners was involved in the selection of the design type.
The arch will be built, erecting steel segments from two piers, eventually meeting in the middle between them, 160 feet above where the roadway will be.
Cable stays will be used to hold the segments into place, while the rest of the segments are raised and fitted together. There will actually be two arches in each direction on the new bridge, angling inward to form a pair of basket handles.
Thirty segments of steel will be used for the arches for the Iowa-bound span, which is expected to be completed next spring or summer.
Another 30 steel segments will be put in place for the Illinois-bound span. The process for building the arches for that span will begin about a year from now, Alvarez said.
Alvarez said the tied-arch design at the Centennial Bridge between Davenport and Rock Island is more of typical of Mississippi River crossings, but the relatively shallow water depth and rock elevations under I-74 allowed for the new bridge to be a true-arch design.
The cost of the steel fabrication, as well as putting the segments into place, is $17 million for both spans, according to the Iowa DOT.
In addition to being eye-catching, the design also provides structural support. That is the main purpose of the arch, Alvarez said.
With the roadway over the main channel extending 800 feet, the arches are needed to hold it up, just as the piers provide support to the deck on other parts of the span.
The Iowa-bound span is scheduled for completion in 2019, and the Illinois-bound span a year later.