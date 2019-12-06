I-74 bridge girders go up, closing part of Bettendorf bike path

A favorite spot for watching bridge construction in Bettendorf is temporarily off limits.
Girders are being set above the bike path in Bettendorf in preparation for the construction of overhead roadways nearest the riverfront. Passersby may have noticed girders for the eastbound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge are being set first, even though the westbound (Iowa-bound) span will be the first to open.
As Iowa DOT project manager Danielle Alvarez explained Friday, the work on the Illinois-bound bridge-deck girders is necessary because of the limited space between the new westbound span and the current bridge.
"They will be setting the westbound span over the bike path right after the eastbound span," Alvarez said. "Eastbound girders are being set first for logistical purposes.
"This is so they can occupy the space where the westbound span would be to set the eastbound span."
By first setting the girders closest to the existing bridge, workers have more space to maneuver the giant beams into place, in other words.
Progress on the bridge's signature arches has picked up in recent weeks, and mild weather is helping. In the presence of ice and/or snow, the barges and other work surfaces become slippery and dangerous. As long as the weather holds, more progress is expected to be made on the arches, which experienced considerable delays over the summer construction season.
Primary bridge contractor Lunda has been in a two-fold dispute with Iowa DOT: Over fair compensation for extra work and for design details that Lunda has said made the arches "not constructible."
As the arches on either side of the Mississippi River get closer to meeting in the middle, both parties will know whether their trajectory is precise.
While the price tag for the bridge and its related ramps, roadways and realignments is about $1.2 billion, Lunda was awarded the bridge contract for $322 million. Some contract modifications have added to the cost of the bridge, and Lunda and the DOT continue to negotiate possible additional costs.