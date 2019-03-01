A series of road closures related to the new Interstate 74 bridge construction are slated to begin this month in Bettendorf and Moline.
The Iowa and Illinois transportation departments announced these closures:
- Beginning Monday, March 4, Mississippi Boulevard in Bettendorf will be reduced to one lane intermittently between Kimberly Road and 14th Street from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather-permitting. Crews will be installing temporary signals and patching pavement for an estimated three weeks.
- Also beginning Monday, March 4, traffic will be reduced to one lane intermittently on 14th Street from Grant Street/U.S. Highway 67 to the I-74 ramp and on northbound Kimberly Road between Grant Street/U.S. 67 and Spruce Hills Drive. Contractors will be installing temporary signals and patching pavement for about three weeks.
- Beginning Monday, March 11, westbound (Iowa-bound) Interstate 74 will have temporary nighttime lane closures and shoulder closures for crews to begin clearing. The work will be between 7th Avenue in Moline and Middle Road in Bettendorf from 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for about three weeks.