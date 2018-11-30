Try 1 month for 99¢
The parking lot and boat launch at the eastern most edge of the Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline is closed to the public on Friday as equipment has been brought in to unload barges of steel for the new I-74 bridge and stage it here until it is needed.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Large sections of steel for the new Interstate 74 bridge will be stored in a parking lot and boat-launch area of the Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline, and the mayor is calling the land sharing, "a modest inconvenience" and "a good solution."

The steel staging will make the public boat launch at the eastern-most end of the parkway inaccessible. It is the city's only public boat ramp on the Mississippi River.

Though the Moline Fire Department uses the launch for river rescues and training, Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder said river-access concerns have been addressed. During the boating season, the largest fire department vessel will remain at-the-ready in its slip at Marquis Harbor, just downstream of the boat launch.

The boat that is used during the off-season — when the river is not frozen — is an inflatable vessel that can be launched from the old, unused ramp across from Western Illinois University at about 34th Street.

"As a matter of fact, we just had a meeting," Snyder said Friday. "We're kind of exploring other options. We've got many."

In the event of a river emergency before the large rescue boat is back in the water this spring, he said, firefighters can launch from the Rock Island Arsenal's ramp.

"Every rescue is a regional response, anyway," he said. "In these two pools of the Mississippi River, we have several boat assets. We'll put our big boat in the water at Sunset (Marina, Rock Island)."

Mayor Stephanie Acri said the land loan is temporary, and it will help keep bridge construction on schedule.

"We're trying to partner with Iowa and Illinois DOTs (Departments of Transportation) to facilitate some more convenient access to accommodate their timeline," Acri said Friday. "It will be a modest inconvenience to us. There will be a disruption to the use of the bike path, boat launch and parking area.

"It's quite a good solution."

Danielle Alvarez, I-74 project engineer for the Iowa DOT, said the contractor worked with the city to arrange space for the steel.

"Selecting this location is not something controlled by the DOT, however, we are fortunate that Moline has made accommodations to make a space available for our use that is very near the bridge site," she said. "We are generally able to provide space within our right-of-way for work operations, but when more space is needed, our contractor (Lunda Construction) is responsible for making arrangements for additional sites needed to facilitate their work."

She described the steel pieces to be stored in the city lot as the floor system of the arch span.

"The floor system is the part of the bridge that supports the concrete driving surface between the two arch foundations," Alvarez said. "This is essentially the same as the girders (blue/grey painted steel pieces) that support the driving surface on the viaducts.

"The only difference here is that rather than being supported from below by several piers on land, the floor system is supported from above by the cables that come down from the arch. This allows us to have a large opening for barge traffic in the navigation channel. There are approximately 800 feet between the arch foundations, which is more than three times longer than the space between the other piers."

The steel is likely to be delivered to the lot by truck, then loaded onto a barge for delivery to the construction site. The pieces should be on the move after the first of the year, she said.

The parking lot at 55th Street already is closed off by barricades.

Some pieces of the arch itself are being stored in a hopper (partially enclosed) barge at Sylvan Slough, Alvarez said, and they are likely to remain there until the time comes to set them in place.

"We understand the big picture," the fire chief said of loaning city land. "It's like drivers around town; We all want the new bridge, so we figure out how to deal with it.

"All of our public safety agencies in the area have been very involved in the whole process of bridge construction. Everybody's concerns have been addressed as we go along. I want to make sure the public knows: The contractors have been wonderful to work with and inclusive."

Snyder pointed out that Lunda Construction also has several boats on the river, which could assist in the event of a river rescue or other emergency.

