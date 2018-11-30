Large sections of steel for the new Interstate 74 bridge will be stored in a parking lot and boat-launch area of the Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline, and the mayor is calling the land sharing, "a modest inconvenience" and "a good solution."
The steel staging will make the public boat launch at the eastern-most end of the parkway inaccessible. It is the city's only public boat ramp on the Mississippi River.
Though the Moline Fire Department uses the launch for river rescues and training, Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder said river-access concerns have been addressed. During the boating season, the largest fire department vessel will remain at-the-ready in its slip at Marquis Harbor, just downstream of the boat launch.
The boat that is used during the off-season — when the river is not frozen — is an inflatable vessel that can be launched from the old, unused ramp across from Western Illinois University at about 34th Street.
"As a matter of fact, we just had a meeting," Snyder said Friday. "We're kind of exploring other options. We've got many."
In the event of a river emergency before the large rescue boat is back in the water this spring, he said, firefighters can launch from the Rock Island Arsenal's ramp.
"Every rescue is a regional response, anyway," he said. "In these two pools of the Mississippi River, we have several boat assets. We'll put our big boat in the water at Sunset (Marina, Rock Island)."
Mayor Stephanie Acri said the land loan is temporary, and it will help keep bridge construction on schedule.
"We're trying to partner with Iowa and Illinois DOTs (Departments of Transportation) to facilitate some more convenient access to accommodate their timeline," Acri said Friday. "It will be a modest inconvenience to us. There will be a disruption to the use of the bike path, boat launch and parking area.
"It's quite a good solution."
Danielle Alvarez, I-74 project engineer for the Iowa DOT, said the contractor worked with the city to arrange space for the steel.
"Selecting this location is not something controlled by the DOT, however, we are fortunate that Moline has made accommodations to make a space available for our use that is very near the bridge site," she said. "We are generally able to provide space within our right-of-way for work operations, but when more space is needed, our contractor (Lunda Construction) is responsible for making arrangements for additional sites needed to facilitate their work."
She described the steel pieces to be stored in the city lot as the floor system of the arch span.
"The floor system is the part of the bridge that supports the concrete driving surface between the two arch foundations," Alvarez said. "This is essentially the same as the girders (blue/grey painted steel pieces) that support the driving surface on the viaducts.
"The only difference here is that rather than being supported from below by several piers on land, the floor system is supported from above by the cables that come down from the arch. This allows us to have a large opening for barge traffic in the navigation channel. There are approximately 800 feet between the arch foundations, which is more than three times longer than the space between the other piers."
The steel is likely to be delivered to the lot by truck, then loaded onto a barge for delivery to the construction site. The pieces should be on the move after the first of the year, she said.
The parking lot at 55th Street already is closed off by barricades.
Some pieces of the arch itself are being stored in a hopper (partially enclosed) barge at Sylvan Slough, Alvarez said, and they are likely to remain there until the time comes to set them in place.
"We understand the big picture," the fire chief said of loaning city land. "It's like drivers around town; We all want the new bridge, so we figure out how to deal with it.
"All of our public safety agencies in the area have been very involved in the whole process of bridge construction. Everybody's concerns have been addressed as we go along. I want to make sure the public knows: The contractors have been wonderful to work with and inclusive."
Snyder pointed out that Lunda Construction also has several boats on the river, which could assist in the event of a river rescue or other emergency.
102518-Bridge-Work-001
102518-Bridge-Work-002
Work continues on the Bettendorf side of the new I-74 bridge. Progress also is reported on the Moline side of the span over the Mississippi River.
102518-Bridge-Work-003
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
102518-Bridge-Work-004
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
102518-Bridge-Work-005
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
102518-Bridge-Work-006
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
102518-Bridge-Work-007
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
102518-Bridge-Work-008
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
102518-Bridge-Work-009
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
102518-Bridge-Work-011
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
102518-Bridge-Work-012
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
102518-Bridge-Work-013
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
102518-Bridge-Work-014
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
102518-Bridge-Work-015
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
102518-Bridge-Work-017
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, October 24, 2018, on both sides of the Mississippi River in Bettendorf and Moline.
092618-I74-Update-001
Iron workers with local 111 replace pins with bolts, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
092618-I74-Update-002
A worker looks over the side of a pier, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf.
092618-I74-Update-003
A worker walks across a pier under construction in the Mississippi River, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, on the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf.
092618-I74-Update-004
Workers us a lift, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as construction continues on the new I-74 bridge in Bettendorf.
092618-I74-Update-005
The construction zone in the middle of the Mississippi River, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work on the new I-74 bridge continues.
092618-I74-Update-006
Construction on a new pier continues, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in Moline as work continues on the new I-74 bridge.
092618-I74-Update-007
Iron workers with local 111 Randy Head and Zach Chance remove pins and replace them with bolts, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
092618-I74-Update-008
A worker guides a load to its landing spot, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
092618-I74-Update-009
The main roadway and exit ramp are taking shape, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, in Bettendorf as work on the new I-74 bridge continues.
092618-I74-Update-010
Zach Chance with iron workers local 111 secures bolts into I beams, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
092618-I74-Update-011
A worker walks through the shadows of the I-beams cast on new cement work, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
092618-I74-Update-012
Iron workers with local 111 remove pins and replace them with bolts, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
092618-I74-Update-013
Iron workers with local 111 remove pins and replace them with bolts, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
092618-I74-Update-014
An iron worker stands on a pier holding newly placed I-beams, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work continues on the new I-74 bridge in Moline.
092618-I74-Update-015
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, on the Bettendorf side.
092618-I74-Update-016
A large pier under construction in the Mississippi River, Wednesday, September 26, 2018, as work on the new I-74 bridge continues. The arches are starting to take form on either side.
091018-qct-qca-I74-001
Matt Schneider of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and employed by Kapur and Associates Consulting Engineering, sets up his surveying equipment to see if everything is in the right place Monday in Bettendorf as work continues on both sides of the river on the new I-74 bridge.
091018-qct-qca-I74-002
Lance Smothers of Dubuque, Iowa, and an employee with Kraemer Construction of Plain, Wisconsin, secures a line as an 80,000-pound pair of I-beams are hoisted and secured into place over the width of Rive Drive in Moline on Monday.
091018-qct-qca-I74-003
River Drive in Moline is shut down as iron workers hoist and attach a pair of I-beams the width of the road Monday as part of the ongoing construction on the new I-74 bridge.
091018-qct-qca-I74-005
Iron workers are ready for a set of I-beams to be lifted into place over River Drive in Moline on Monday.
091018-qct-qca-I74-006
Iron workers secure a pair of I-beams Monday over River Drive in Moline as work continues on both sides of the river on the new I-74 bridge.
091018-qct-qca-I74-007
Iron workers secure a pair of I-beams, Monday over River Drive in Moline as work continues on both sides of the river on the new I-74 bridge.
091018-qct-qca-I74-008
Moline's River Drive is closed as iron workers secure a pair of I-beams stretching across the width of the road Monday.
091018-qct-qca-I74-009
Piers in the middle of the Mississippi River show the Rebar structure as work continues on the new I-74 bridge Monday.
091018-qct-qca-I74-010
Workers work on a pier in the Mississippi River on Monday as work continues on both sides of the river on the new I-74 bridge.
091018-qct-qca-I74-013
River Drive in Moline was closed down, Monday as a huge crane lifts a pair of I-beams into place as part of the new I-74 bridge.
091018-qct-qca-I74-014
Construction workers ready a pier in the middle of the Mississippi River for I-beams as work continues on the new I-74 bridge Monday.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-062a.jpg
A river view perspective on the construction of the Iowa-side bridge arch Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-087a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-097a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-069a.jpg
Workers weave the rebar for the IIllinois-side arch for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-060a.jpg
A barge passes under the Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-083a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-092a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-072a.jpg
The new Interstate 74 bridge construction project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-094a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-130a.jpg
Rain rolls in on the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday August 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-066a.jpg
Workers weave the rebar for the IIllinois-side arch for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-138a.jpg
A river level view of the Illinois-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-057a.jpg
A crane operator works on the new Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-123a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
Interstate 74 bridge piers
Welders work Tuesday on Iowa-side piers of the new Interstate 74 bridge.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-052a.jpg
A river view of the current Interstate 74 bride and the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-054a.jpg
A river view of the current Interstate 74 bride and a section of roadbed for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-099a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-128a.jpg
Passengers on the Channel Cat enjoy the "Building a Bridge for the Future: The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project" presentation by Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, while getting a river view of the bridge construction Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-139a.jpg
A river level view of the Illinois-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-129a.jpg
Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, the I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, entertains and informs passengers on the Channel Cat while talking about the bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-082a.jpg
Two fisherman angle for fish in the channel near the Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-076a.jpg
A Rock Island Arsenal rescue boat passes under the Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-104a.jpg
Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-075a.jpg
Two arches for the Interstate 74 bridge start to rise out the water, as seen from the west side of the bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-124a.jpg
An egret stands in the shallow water of the Sylvan Slough Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Moline.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-059a.jpg
A barge passes under the Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-079a.jpg
Columns for the new Interstate 74 bridge are framed by a section of the current bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-045a.jpg
A river level view of the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
Danielle Alvarez
During a tour Tuesday on the Mississippi River, Danielle Alvarez, Iowa DOT I-74 project manager, entertains and informs passengers on the Channel Cat Water Taxi about the new bridge.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-001a.jpg
A river view perspective of an Illinois-side section the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-043a.jpg
A river level view of the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-035a.jpg
A river view perspective of an Illinois-side portion the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-022a.jpg
Passengers on the Channel Cat enjoy the "Building a Bridge for the Future: The I-74 Mississippi River Bridge Project" presentation by Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, while getting a river view of the bridge construction Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
Arch foundation
Work continues Tuesday on the foundation for the basket-handle arch on the westbound span of the new Interstate 74 bridge.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-005a.jpg
A river view perspective of the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-020a.jpg
Danielle Mulholland Alvarez, the I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, entertains and informs passengers on the Channel Cat while talking about the construction of the new bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-030a.jpg
A river view perspective of an Illinois-side portion the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-048a.jpg
A river view of the current Interstate 74 bride and a section of roadbed for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-028a.jpg
A river view perspective of an Illinois-side section the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-027a.jpg
A river view perspective of an Iowa-side section the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-044a.jpg
A river level view of the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 Bridge Tuesday, August 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-034a.jpg
A welder works on Iowa-side columns for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-017a.jpg
A river view perspective of an Iowa-side section the Interstate 74 bridge project Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018.
082818-74bridgeChCatTour-049a.jpg
A river view of the current Interstate 74 bride and the Iowa-side arch foundation for the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, in Bettendorf.
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-001
Workers secure the rebar at the base of what will be the arch extending over the Mississippi River on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the river.
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-002
Workers secure the rebar at the base of what will be the arch extending over the Mississippi River on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the river.
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-003
Workers secure the rebar at the base of what will be the arch extending over the Mississippi River on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the river.
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-004
A line of piers show the shape of the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, in Bettendorf.
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-005
Construction workers use a lift to check the molds for a pier, Thursday, August 16, 2018, as construction continues on the Mississippi River from the Bettendorf side.
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-006
Progress on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River as workers climb the rebar for the arch on the Iowa side of the river, Thursday, August 16, 2018, as construction continues on the new I-74 bridge.
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-007
A mold for a pier is getting closer to the pour of concrete as workers make preparations, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Bettendorf side of the Mississippi River.
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-008
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Mississippi River from the Bettendorf side.
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-009
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, on the Mississippi River from the Bettendorf side.
081618-qct-qca-I74-Bridge-Const-010
Work continues on the new I-74 bridge, Thursday, August 16, 2018, at the corner of Grant and 14th Street in Bettendorf .
