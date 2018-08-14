Construction workers complete the finishing touches on Interstate 74 work Tuesday in Moline. On Wednesday, traffic on westbound and eastbound I-74 south of Avenue of the Cities will be shifted to the newly constructed inside lanes. Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained during daytime hours. The new traffic pattern will be in place through the fall. Also on Wednesday, IDOT will temporarily close northbound 19th Street from 27th Street to south of Avenue of the Cities; work is expected to last a day.