I-74 engineers propose new traffic changes to keep project moving

To delay would mean sending construction crews home until the Iowa-bound bridge is complete and then remobilizing the crews, he said. “We would be paying the monetary costs of the delay and the cost of remobilization,” Hippen said.

The new routes would be only for local traffic. Drivers passing through Moline on I-74 on the way to other destinations will be rerouted to I-80 and I-280 in order to cut down on traffic congestion.

Project leaders hope to move forward with the traffic rerouting plan quickly once they have approval.

At the same time, construction crews will work on the eastbound lanes of 74 in Bettendorf.

Until traffic can be made head-to-head in the westbound lanes, eastbound drivers on I-74 will exit the freeway at Middle Road and take Kimberly Road south to State Street, where they will get back on the interstate to cross the bridge into Illinois.

To configure westbound lanes for head-to-head traffic, the I-74 exit at Kimberly Road will need to be shut down for construction and then reopened, said George Ryan, of Wood Consulting. That change will be announced in 2020, he added.

Danielle Alvarez, an engineer with the Iowa Department of Transportation, said while there have been challenges, construction of the bridge is moving forward and the end result will be a safe bridge that will last for generations.

