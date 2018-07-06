As construction crews continue to work on the new I-74 bridge over the Mississippi River, drivers coming from Illinois will begin to see nighttime closures at the U.S. 67 exit beginning Sunday, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Closing the westbound exit at night is meant to remove potential safety risks to drivers while workers place steel girders on the under-construction ramp over U.S. 67, said Danielle Alvarez, project manager for Iowa Department of Transportation.
The exit is scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly through July 15. After that, it will be closed nightly from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. through the end of July.
A detour will direct drivers to the interstate's next exit at Middle Road, around to the other side of the interstate and back to U.S. 67's eastbound exit.
The Iowa-bound portion is estimated to be done by the end of 2019. This fall, construction crews are expected to begin setting the first of the bridge's two steel arch supports into place.