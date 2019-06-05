{{featured_button_text}}
Traffic snarls on the Iowa bound I-74 bridge, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, as it gets reduced to one lane entering Bettendorf as work continues on the new I-74 bridge slatted to be finished in 2020.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Starting Friday, the I-74 ramp onto Grant Street in Bettendorf will be widened to allow two lanes of traffic from the Iowa-bound bridge, according to a press release. 

Between midnight and 5 a.m. on Friday, the work to widen the ramp will start with "temporary, intermittent" 20-minute closures of the Iowa-bound bridge. While the ramp will be widened enough to allow for two lanes, the release says the lane will be slightly narrowed for several weeks so the contractor has enough room. 

The ramp will be re-striped for two lanes of traffic. 

