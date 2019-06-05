Starting Friday, the I-74 ramp onto Grant Street in Bettendorf will be widened to allow two lanes of traffic from the Iowa-bound bridge, according to a press release.
Between midnight and 5 a.m. on Friday, the work to widen the ramp will start with "temporary, intermittent" 20-minute closures of the Iowa-bound bridge. While the ramp will be widened enough to allow for two lanes, the release says the lane will be slightly narrowed for several weeks so the contractor has enough room.
The ramp will be re-striped for two lanes of traffic.