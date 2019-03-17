DAVENPORT — A multi-vehicle accident near the Baker Bridge in Davenport caused traffic delays on Sunday afternoon.
The roads have now been cleared and traffic has resumed in both directions, according to traffic cameras and the Iowa 511 website.
Earlier in the day, west-bound traffic toward Iowa was diverted from I-280 to IL Route 92, according to a representative from the Illinois State Police.
East-bound traffic to Illinois was reduced to one lane, causing traffic delays.
It remains unknown whether any serious injuries occurred.
The Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff could not be reached for comment.