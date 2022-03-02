 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-280 bridge work, lane closures to begin Monday

070314-aerials-flood31

A towboat pushes a barge beneath the I-280 bridge. Beginning Monday, all traffic over the bridge will be shifted to the westbound lanes so that resurfacing and replacement of the eastbound lanes can begin, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

 TIMES FILE PHOTO

Beginning Monday, all traffic over the Interstate 280 Bridge (Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Bridge) that connects Rock Island and Davenport will be shifted to the westbound lanes so that resurfacing and replacement of the eastbound lanes can begin, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced.

The work is part of a three-year $50 million deck replacement and resurfacing project.

Concrete barriers will be installed Monday as traffic will be shifted. There will be temporary lane closures in both directions of I-280 to allow the work to occur.

By March 10, traffic over the bridge will be reduced to one lane each way over what is normally the westbound lanes so that construction on the eastbound lanes can be done.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips.

The eastbound bridge deck will take on construction season to complete with a tentative completion date of November.

The westbound bridge deck was completed in December 2021.

The approach from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange will be resurfaced and the bridge will be painted in 2023.

The overall project is to be completed in late 2023.

Photos: The building of the I-74 Bridge
