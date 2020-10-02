I-74 bridge builder target of another lawsuit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The ISC lawsuit argues that some of the additional compensation approved by the DOT last year should have been shared, given the company's investment in keeping construction moving.

"While instructing ISC to accelerate its work, Lunda was paid millions of dollars by (Iowa) DOT on Lunda acceleration-of-work claims for additional compensation that Lunda either concealed from ISC or instructed ISC direct (sic) to stay out of," the suit alleges.

In a highly detailed timeline, Industrial Steel Construction lays out a list of claims critical of Lunda in several ways, including the company's ability to maintain a construction schedule.

Following are some of the statements and/or allegations contained in the lawsuit:

• "Lunda’s work on the project got into serious trouble from the very beginning. Since beginning work on the project, Lunda has met very few of its own critical schedule scheduling milestones."

• "After months of telling IADOT that it either was on schedule or that it could make adjustments to get the project back on schedule, in August 2019, Lunda informed IADOT that the project was unconstructable, using Lunda’s construction methods, and that, at that time, Lunda did not have a feasible method for recovering the 251 days lost on the project."