I-74 bridge construction wins important awards

The Quad-Cities' I-74 bridge is again being recognized in the transportation industry for its design and innovation.

In early July, the twin spans over the Mississippi River won a national award in the major-span category from the American Institute of Steel Construction and the National Steel Bridge Alliance.

This week, the Moline-to-Bettendorf bridge won top honors among Midwest states in America's Transportation Awards, sponsored by the American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The awards spotlight state departments of transportation for projects that improve their communities.

Recognized for improving safety, mobility, quality of life and future economic-growth potential, the I-74 bridge was one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Iowa history. It also was recognized for its aesthetic appeal.

"The slender, tapered arches are inclined toward each other, with minimal bracing between them. This framing scheme, together with the sheer size of the bridge, leaves an indelible mark on the river, signaling the importance of the region and the new crossing," according to the July issue of Modern Steel Construction.

"In addition, the bridge’s lighting makes it a stunning nighttime focal point from up and down, and on either side of, the river and beautifully highlights the structural system. The improved highway geometrics and traffic capacity (the westbound arch alone has more deck width for traffic than both of the original suspension bridges combined) provide much-needed room for the region’s ongoing economic expansion."

Leaders at the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation, DOTs, shared credit for the repeated recognition with lead contractor Lunda Construction Company, designers Modjeski & Masters Inc., Alfred Benesch & Co., HNTB, Industrial Steel Construction, Tenca Steel Detailing, R.J. Watson and others.

“We take particular pride in delivering projects that not only improve everyday life for residents but also keep Illinois competitive for years to come,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “This award is especially meaningful because it not only shows great teamwork between two states, but helps remind the public that IDOT is constantly working on their behalf to boost quality of life and community development as we modernize infrastructure through Gov. Pritzker’s historic Rebuild Illinois capital program.”

In addition to its four lanes in each direction, I-74 has a 14-foot-wide bike and pedestrian path with a scenic overlook and connections to existing paths in Bettendorf and Moline.