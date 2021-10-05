I-74 bridge elevator now a go after Bettendorf wins waiver

George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager, said the target is a reasonable one, but the completion date will rely on the contract-letting date, which is pending.

"It's definitely great news the waiver was approved," he said. "Now that we've got it, we're just getting the logistics down. We have several projects yet to let."

Ploehn said he has been trying to contact federal officials for more than a year, hoping to get movement on the waiver decision, which was an administrative decision by the Federal Highway Administration.

Changes in federal leadership led to a delayed response, he said.

Now uncertain is the updated cost of the elevators. Bettendorf budgeted about $427,000, but Ryan said the project will have to be repriced.

The two side-by-side elevator cars are to be of commercial size, so they can accommodate multiple people and bicycles.

While the elevators are not essential, the distance to the riverfront paths without them could be challenging for many.