I-74 Bridge work requires road closures in Moline

Beginning Friday, June 5, and continuing for the next week, 19th Street in Moline will be closed between 7th and 12th Avenues from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers exiting Interstate 74 at 7th Avenue will continue to turn right on 7th Avenue.

Drivers will then continue through the 19th Street intersection to the downtown or to 16th Street, where they will take a left turn to head south to Avenue of the Cities. Drivers should follow the appropriate detour signs.

On Monday, June 8, 6th Avenue will be closed between 19th and 21st streets. The road will be closed for up to two weeks. Drivers should follow all marked detours.

Contractors working on the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge will place steel beams to construct the overpass bridges and retaining walls, as well as removing existing structures.

