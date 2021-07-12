I-74 exit to 6th Ave in Moline to open Wednesday

Motorists will be able to take a new exit on the Illinois side of the I-74 bridge to 6th Avenue in Moline starting Wednesday.
According to an emailed construction update from the I-74 Mississippi River Bridge project leaders, drivers should watch for traffic signs and orange barrels guiding to the newly completed section of I-74. The exit ramp will be off of the right lane.
The $1 billion bridge project, which began construction in 2017, is expected to open fully to traffic by the end of 2021. Currently the Iowa-bound lanes are open to both directions of traffic, with construction expected to be completed on the Illinois-bound bridge by the end of the year.
Sarah Watson
Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter
Sarah is Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.
