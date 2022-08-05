I-80 bridge repairs begin Aug. 8

Signing will be utilized to maintain traffic during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by Friday, Aug. 12. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.