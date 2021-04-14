 Skip to main content
I-80 bridge washing to begin on April 18
I-80 bridge washing to begin on April 18

I-80 bridge

Bridge washing will begin April 18 and continue for about two weeks on the I-80 bridge over the Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities. The work will be done during nighttime hours.

Bridge washing on Interstate 80 over the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities will begin Sunday, April 18, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Wednesday. 

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction during the work, which will be done during the night for approximately two weeks. All lanes will be open during the daytime.

 Interstate Maintenance Inc. of Charleston will be paid $185,114 for the work, which includes rewashing the bridge in the fall.

