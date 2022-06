An Interstate 80 exit ramp in Davenport will close nightly starting Tuesday, June 7 for a traffic sign installation project.

The exit ramp from westbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 61 (exit 295B) will close nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. from June 7 until June 16, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Davenport construction office.

Motorists will be directed to use the exit 292 exit ramp during the ramp closure, according to an Iowa DOT news release.

