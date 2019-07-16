Take one look at the Kuno Struck mansion, and you'd probably not guess that it's in central …

Pine Knoll was built for people with tuberculosis

Pine Knoll Sanitarium was built by Scott County primarily to take care of residents with tuberculosis, opening with 10 rooms in 1914.

Tuberculosis, also called "consumption" or "the great white plague" in the early 1900s, is an infectious disease that mainly affects the lungs. Before the development of antibiotics, there was no treatment other than for the body to cure itself.

To promote this self-cure, people went to sanitariums where they could rest, get fresh air and good food and not be an infection risk to others. Patients might be administered some medications, but a sanitarium was not a hospital in the usual sense of a place for surgeries, births, emergencies or treatment of other medical conditions.

In 1949, the building became the Scott County Mental Health Center, one of three outpatient psychiatric clinics formed in Iowa in response to the 1946 National Mental Health Centers Act, which mandated diagnostic and referral services for those unable to afford private care, according to the web site of Vera French Mental Health Center.

After that, the building always had a mental health purpose.

In 1977, a $1.7 million construction project began to tear down part of the main building and other structures on the site and build the four-story addition to the south that is what one sees today.

In 1987, Scott County began leasing the building to Vera French, so although the county retained ownership, the operation was the responsibility of Vera French.

The building was sold for $1 to Vera French in 2016, and it closed in 2017 when the last patients were transferred to smaller facilities.