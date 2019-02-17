As 4-year-old Sadie bounced around and the family dog, Charlie, watched, Genesis Health System Community Health RN Salli Graham conducted a check-up on 8-month-old Miles Kelly as his mom, Kasey, watched.
The check-up included checking his breathing, height (27 inches) and weight (17.2 pounds), and answering the questions Kasey Kelly had.
The in-home visit is part of a program run by Genesis called Family Connects, which sends Genesis nurses into homes to assist new parents and families.
"We started doing this in 2015. Genesis had a different model before that for universal visits, but it wasn't an evidence-based program," program supervisor Tera Weets said Thursday. "We had heard about the Durham Connects model in North Carolina, which is an evidence-based model. We heard about it in 2014 and were able to implement it in 2015."
The universal home visiting model includes a complete medical assessment, a social assessment, and depression, domestic violence and substance abuse screenings, Weets said. "We try to look at the family as a whole, not just mom and baby but mom, dad, children, extended family living in the home — look at what we can do to help them."
Family Connects refer families to social organizations that can help with stressors, Weets said. If a grandparent has dementia, for example, the mother may be distracted and not providing the best care to the newborn, so they try to address those other issues.
The program receives a lot of positive feedback, Weets said. "A lot of families wish they would have had this for their first child if they have multiple children. Basically, you don't know what you don't know," she said. "A lot of times we think we know everything but you just don't, and when you leave the hospital with a new baby the first week or two you're inundated with people visiting and everything is super shiny and new and then three weeks later the tired sets in.
"The crying sets in and you start to realize there's a lot that you don't know. And that's when we come in to try and help fill some of those gaps and connect the dots and make sure you still have the support when it's not quite as shiny and new as it was two weeks ago."
Graham, who, like all of the Family Connects nurses, is a lactation specialist, can help with breast feeding questions, and also does a complete home safety check and guide parents on how they're doing.
As Miles clapped, smiled, babbled and occasionally cried, Graham continued with the checkup. It was Graham's second Family Connects visit, after an earlier one in July.
On a first visit, they bring a gift for both the kids and the mom — a book for the children and either lotion or body spray for the mom. There's also a folder with information that she'll go over with Mom, rather than just leaving it for her to peruse.
The program has been proven to reduce emergency room visits and re-admissions to the hospital, Graham said. "A lot of people, if they know they have a nurse coming, they don't get so worried about something that's maybe going on today," she said, emphasizing the relief of not needing to find a ride.
Kelly contrasted it to being set up with an insurance company, saying that felt like being set up with a stranger. "I remember asking the doctor 'So when I get him home, do I treat him the same as (my daughter), or do I have to make sure no one touches him?'" she recalled. "I know Salli, and I talked about weight gain when she first came, what's appropriate, how to monitor that. Just questions that you don't get to go in-depth with when you're sitting in the doctor's office for 10 minutes."
Kelly says the visit helps ease some of the stress off of doctor's visits. "This just felt like anything was on the table, I could talk about anything."
"You can think of questions when you're in the comfort of your own home," Graham said, "that you don't think about when you're in the doctor's office."