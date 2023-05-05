Peggy Coen lives in a quiet Bettendorf neighborhood, where neighbors are wave-to-you friendly and always on the go.

"I'm retired and an old lady now," Coen said Thursday. "I don't know my neighbors really well, but that doesn't mean I'm not friendly, or I'm not going to help when I'm needed."

Coen was a great neighbor on the evening of Friday, April 28. That's when she ran into a burning home to make sure everyone was out. And they weren't.

"A few people have told me how brave it was," Coen said. "But you know how they say people help without even thinking about it? Well, that's how it was.

"Honestly, I didn't even think about it."

Coen's act began, she estimated, around 4:30 or 5 p.m.

A lover of dogs, Coen has an 11-year-old Sheltie named Prince and a 5-year-old Shih Tzu-poodle mix called Benji.

"We have a fenced-in backyard, but I like to spend time with the dogs out back, and I was taking Benji in when I smelled smoke," Coen said.

It wasn't the smoke from a grill. She wondered if a neighbor was burning tree limbs.

"I didn't want to call anyone or get anyone in trouble, so I decided to walk over to my fence," she said. "And then I saw the smoke. And the fire."

The home of Coen's next-door neighbor to the east was on fire.

"I ran around out of my backyard and to the front of their house, and the flames were pouring out of the back and over top of the roof," she said. "I don't know my neighbors' names. I'm sorry. I just don't.

"But I know that there's a mother who lives there. She works very hard. I know she sometimes sleeps during the day. And I know she has a daughter. So I knew there might be people in that house."

Coen rang the doorbell. Then she started pounding on the door.

"The smoke and flames were coming over the house and all I could think of was that someone was in there," she said. "So I opened the door and I was in the living room. I was calling out, asking if anyone was home."

At the same time, Erin, the young girl who lives in the house, emerged from a back room. The noise of Coen's pounding on the door and yelling in the living room brought her out.

"I asked her if there was anyone else in the house, and she said, no. I knew her doggies were in the back yard," Coen said. "So I told her we had to get out of the house right away."

Moments later, the Bettendorf Police and Fire Department were on the scene. Coen and Erin retrieved the dogs from the girl's back yard.

Coen praised her other neighbors.

"By the time I got Erin out, there were people from all over the neighborhood," she said. "There were people calling 911. There were people who helped Erin get ahold of her aunt and her mother.

"The neighbors were everywhere. It was something to see."

A Bettendorf Police officer said he thought Coen saved a life by going in the house. She's embarrassed by any attention.

"It's like I said; I didn't even think twice," she said. "And all the neighbors were there, too. I think I did what anyone would do."