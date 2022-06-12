'I didn't have a word for who I was': A Davenport man's journey to be himself

Jeremiah Schroeder was born with the sex organs of a woman. He was given a girl's name. As a small child, he was raised as a girl — expected to love dolls and pretty dresses.

But he knew he was somehow, in some way, different from all the other girls, not like them.

Jeremiah was born a man. And he didn't understand what that meant.

"For me, there was no word for it," Jeremiah explained. "I had no way of understanding why I felt that way, or how to explain it to anyone else.

"So, socially, I was a 'tomboy.' I hung out with boys. I didn't wear dresses. I realize now I never felt what is called 'feminine.' I wasn't a girl. But what did that make me?"

Jeremiah is what doctors and scientists call a transgender man — a person, essentially, wired like a man, but with female sex organs. From the time he learned the word 'transgender,' Jeremiah fought to be fully male.

It's been a war marked by depression and suicide attempts, waged with hormone therapy after extensive psychological examinations. And it's last campaign is a protracted battle with Iowa's Amerigroup insurance to be approved for gender-affirming surgeries.

'A lot of the time, I've just wanted to die'

The start of Jeremiah's teen years were haunted by the specter of otherness. He wanted an identity but didn't know who he was. He made his first suicide attempt at the age of 10.

Then Jeremiah found a word.

"When I was in seventh grade, I was desperate and went to a counselor at my school," Jeremiah said. "So the teacher got online and showed me different genders, and that's when I found the word 'transgender' and I got a chance to read about what that is."

"It was the 'Eureka' moment. I had never heard of this. I had never seen anything like this. I finally discovered that people like me exist. And, at the same time, it was utterly terrifying. How was I going to even explain this?"

Knowing just who he was, and hiding it, gnawed at Jeremiah. But informing his parents was, in his words, "ugly."

"OK. I have two moms. And that will lead people to think I was, like, a lesbian in denial. That is not the case. Not at all. All of my siblings grew up with our moms and they are straight," Jeremiah said.

"I knew I wasn't a girl. I knew, down to my soul, I was a boy. And I was going through puberty and I knew. So I was angry and scared and it was explosive. I screamed at my parents. It was not your happy coming-out story with hugs at the end."

There were more suicide attempts. Jeremiah estimated he attempted suicide "five or six times" during his teen years. He was diagnosed with body dysmorphia, a deep shame about being in one's body. He was also diagnosed with disphoria, the disconnect between gender identity and assigned sex at birth.

"The horror is knowing you'll live your life in a body that's not who you are," Jeremiah explained. "I started thinking 'I'm a boy in a girl's body' — that I wasn't even human. I really, truly, reached a place in my mind where I just wanted to die."

Suicide and transgender people

Jeremiah is not alone. Perhaps the longest, darkest shadow cast over transgender people is the impulse to take one's own life.

Dr. Katie Larson Ode, pediatric endocrinologist at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, has treated trans patients for roughly 10 years. She pointed to high rates of suicide among transgender adolescents and teens.

According to numbers last compiled in 2018:

61% of school-aged transgender and gender non-conforming youth have suicidal thoughts. For cisgender youth, or youth who are not transgender, the rate is 20%.

31% of transgender and gender non-conforming youth have attempted suicide. For cisgender youth, or youth who are not transgender, the rate is 7%.

45% of transgender people aged 16 to 25 who don't have family support attempt suicide.

Ode offered a look into why so many transgender youth struggle with mental illness and offered ways to understand how they might feel.

"Sometimes children are born with a gender that doesn't always match their sex organs," Ode said. "Gender is the brain. We know that as a fetus, we develop physically faster than the brain develops. So, for example, it is possible — rare, but distinctly possible — that while a person may develop physically as a female, their brain develops as male."

According to Ode, transgender children and teens, feeling trapped in the body they don't recognize, will have to navigate acceptance and rejection in ways most adults would struggle to handle.

"The vast majority of people I see have been trying to tell others about who they are since they were little kids," Ode said. "And we've learned that we do not tell a person they don't know who they are.

"We used to see trans people as suffering from psychological disorders. What we now know is people are trans, and they develop psychological disorders because of what that means in terms of their identity in the larger world. We have told people over and over, 'You don't know yourself.' That will create problems for people because they are told they aren't the person they know themselves to be."

Transgender care — fact, not fiction

Jeremiah started hormone therapy when it legally became available to him in Iowa — at the age of 16. He started applying for gender-affirming surgeries — the removal of his breasts and, eventually, a hysterectomy and reconstruction — at the age of 18.

He has been rejected for top surgery — the removal of his breast tissue — at least three times by Iowa Medicaid provider, Amerigroup. He said each rejection was followed by severe bouts of depression, sometimes suicidal urges and a sense his life was worthless.

Jeremiah said he'd heard what he called "all the lies" about transgender kids.

"It's sickening," he said. "And I'm sick of all of it. No boys are having their penises removed at 7 or whatever. No young children are offered hormones before puberty.

"There are laws and protocols. And they are strict."

Ode outlined the path of care transgender children follow in Iowa, noting no gender-affirming surgeries are performed on anyone under the age of 18. She pointed out no hormone therapy is offered to any teenager before 16, and the teenager must have parental approval.

"There is more," Ode said. "You don't walk into a clinic and sign up for hormone therapy. The person must have an independent psychiatric evaluation, and there must be a finding of body dysmorphia."

Ode added that before any gender-affirming surgeries are done, the person must have two independent psychiatric evaluations done within six months, and the evaluations must agree.

Ode pointed out transgender care for children, such as providing hormone-blockers, is the approved standard of care for trans patients and what that means.

"When we say something is standard of care in medicine, that means we have the data, and the best care for transgender children has been extensively studied," Ode said.

Ode made it clear hormone therapy is only prescribed to children who are in puberty — because research shows some kids, before puberty, may not actually be transgender.

"The data shows that if you're gender-nonconforming prior to puberty, you may not be transgender for the rest of your life," Ode said. "If you have gender dysphoria after you are in puberty, you have a 99.99% of chance of being permanently transgender."

Ode said gender-affirming care for transgender people was crucial to their mental well-being — and could be the difference between life and death.

"The goal in medicine is first do no harm," she said. "Sometimes we assume that doing nothing cannot harm. But doctors must help people. Untreated gender dysphoria is incredibly harmful. So delaying care is doing harm. And it is our responsibility as doctors to help."

Jeremiah said representatives from Amerigroup offered differing reasons each time he was rejected for surgery.

"One it was, 'You don't have a life-threatening issue.' Another time I was told the surgery 'is not medically necessary.' Once I was even told, 'Well, we just don't cover that.' It's all been very hard," he said.

The UCLA School of Law's Williams Institute estimates there are 7,200 transgender people living in Iowa, and 1.4 million across the United States.

Amerigroup did not respond to repeated requests for comment, or for data about how many people applied for gender-affirming surgeries in 2021, and in the past five years, and how many requests for the surgeries were rejected last year and over the course of the past five years.

Jeremiah said while he struggled with getting the care he needed, he had some hopes.

"I see myself more in the culture — and that has helped with feelings of being invisible, or not a person," he said. "Some people may want to wish us out of existence — or pass laws to that essentially do that.

"Transgender people have been around since humans have been around. I'm not unnatural. And I'm doing everything I can to be the person I'm supposed to be."

