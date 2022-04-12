'I don't ever expect to meet someone like him again:' Tom Tredway leaves legacy of learning at Augustana College

When Kate Tredway thinks of her late husband's legacy, a couplet from Ralph Waldo Emerson on the nature of success comes to mind — "to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children."

"That exactly describes Tom Tredway," she said.

From his time as a student to faculty, administrator, college president and beyond, Tom Tredway dedicated his life to passionate learning. He was engaging and charismatic, willing to meet people where they were. He did more than just share his knowledge, he bolstered people to come to their own conclusions and find their own passions, his family, friends and colleagues said.

Born in New York, Tredway found a home in the Quad-Cities and at Augustana College as an undergraduate student. After leaving to continue his education, Tredway returned to Rock Island in 1964 to teach history at Augustana, moving up to vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college.

In 1975 Tredway was elected as the seventh president of Augustana — one of its youngest presidents at 39 years old. Kate Tredway learned of him as a student herself, and met him during a job interview. They married in 1991.

He served in the role for 28 years, until his retirement in 2003, after which he focused on cataloging Augustana's history while enjoying the outdoors, his friends and family.

Tredway died April 10 from a brief illness along with complications from chronic illness, his wife said.

"From the time he joined the faculty in 1964, through his five years as dean and especially during his 28 years as president, Tom Tredway left an indelible mark on this college," said President Steve Bahls in a news release. "His leadership made steadfast Augustana's commitment to the liberal arts and sciences.

"His tireless work to build up the faculty and advance the academic program during a period of significant transformation in higher education will forever be recalled with gratitude by those who hold Augustana dear," Bahls said.

"I don't ever expect to meet someone like him again," said Kai Swanson, Augustana assistant to the president.

Swanson got to know Tredway through many different walks of life — as the parent of a childhood friend, a professor, university president, and his own friend. He had a way of piecing things together, Swanson said, pulling patterns from seemingly unrelated topics and turning them into words of wisdom or a lesson to be learned.

During hard times, like when Augustana College struggled with low admission in the 90s, Tredway leaned into the Christian liberal art college's traditions and history, instead of trying to pivot away from them. Rather than cut departments that don't seem as profitable, Tredway strengthened them with the conviction that a liberal arts education is essential, no matter the path a student's life takes.

But he wasn't always serious. A lover of the outdoors, Tredway would hold meetings with Swanson's father (long-time campus and director of college relations, Richard "Swanie" Swanson) as they both rode their bicycles around town. You can't talk about Tredway without mentioning bikes, his wife said.

Early in his presidency, Tredway had at least 600 trees planted around the college, joking in a 1981 interview that within a decade, it would be impossible to fly a kite around campus. It was his way of saying Augustana would be around for ages to come.

Tredway was the kind of man who could speak on philosophy and history in multiple languages then turn around and draw a child into discussing their own favorite topics, creating relationships that last generations, Kate Tredway said. He had a way with kids, using his curious nature and sense of humor to engage them.

When she called her husband's old friends to tell them news of his health, oftentimes those friends' children would reach out with a kind word or a request for her to pass on a message to Tredway — the bonds they created with him just as strong as connections he held for 60 years or more.

"He said that he hoped his last words would be thank you, and they were," Kate Tredway said. "Grateful for a fabulous life."

