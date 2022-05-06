'I don't think people really realize how much of a need there really is': Clock Inc. has expanded, allowing it to serve more LGBTQ+ youth

Three guesses what adorns almost every wall of Clock Inc.

Big, small, vintage, modern and more styles of clocks hang all around the nonprofit, between inspirational messages, art and pride flags of all different colors.

All tell the time as 6:28 — the date of the beginning of the Stonewall uprising, a watershed moment in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights and equality. They also serve as a message to the LGBTQ+ youth walking through Clock Inc. — that this is their time, and they can do what they want at their own pace.

After a year of fundraising, renovating and waiting for it to be safe enough to gather, it's finally time for Clock Inc. to show off its new space at 4102 46th Ave., Rock Island. Kids, community members and more attended a grand opening for the nonprofit last week, where they got to see what the new building has to offer.

Clock Inc. Executive Director and founder Chase Norris said the grand opening went well, and was happy they were able to hold it safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Having so many people there showed the kids who utilize the organization's resources that their support system is larger than they may realize.

It also showed the community how the center has been able to expand with the necessary room.

"I think that was a really good reminder of how we could do so much more once we had the ability to," Norris said.

The LGBTQ+ community center originally opened in 2019 on 24th Street in Rock Island, but quickly outgrew the space, Norris said. When he founded the organization in 2018, he was holding one support group filled with five kids. Now, he sees around 30 a week in groups alone.

Clock Inc.'s new location allows for more than one group to be held at the same time, along with individual client sessions. It houses multiple meeting areas and offices, a computer lab and a space to serve food and drinks. There are board games, video games, art supplies and brochures and business cards for organizations across the Quad-Cities.

One feature the organization wasn't able to facilitate until recently is the Transgender Clothing Swap, a closet filled with clothes of many different styles and sizes for transgender people to try on and take home for free. Chest binders are also available to take home.

Norris said he had hoped to expand the original support group he started, and has been pleasantly surprised at how many kids have benefited from the community center.

"There's a really big community in the Quad-Cities," Norris said. "I don't think people really realize how much of a need there really is."

While Norris is extremely happy with the space and what they've been able to do with it, he expects Clock Inc. to outgrow it eventually. When that happens, ideally it would be feasible to build their own "forever home," he said. But that won't happen for a while yet.

He's not sure exactly what programs and resources the nonprofit will need to add and expand on in the future — that's for the people who use them to decide. Clock Inc. is here for them, after all.

"It's not my center, it's theirs," Norris said. "So whatever the community wants is what we'll strive to continue to do."

