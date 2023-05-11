For many, becoming a U.S. citizen means freedom.

On Thursday, it rang true for 60 immigrants from 20 countries who took part in a Naturalization Ceremony at Almquist Field at Rock Island High School.

Sara Darrow, chief U.S. district judge for the Central District of Illinois, welcomed the new citizens and presided over the ceremony, giving the Oath of Allegiance. It was the final step of the process for foreign or national citizens to become official citizens of the United States.

Pedro Guerrero immigrated from Mexico and began the application process about a year ago. The moment he was sworn as a citizen, he said, produced a sense of freedom and belonging — of having the same rights as others.

"I'm excited, happy — I feel free," Guerrero said. "I'm 100% legal in this country that I feel like is my home, and I have the right to be here."

His husband, Nicholas Ebert-Guerrero, was just as excited and said the oath has been a major goal. The two have been together for 12 years and will mark their eighth wedding anniversary on July 15.

Ebert-Guerrero said he was excited to finally make it official, and the couple is especially excited to travel freely.

"It's been an honor to be a part of this journey with him," he said.

Fifteen people from Mexico were sworn in at the ceremony, which was the largest number from a single country. Burma was the second, with 11 individuals sworn in. Congo (Kinshasa) had six, and four were from India.

The remaining countries had one person sworn in. They are from Bosnia/Herzegovina, China, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Eritrea, Gabon, Honduras, Iran, Iraq, Liberia, Mauritania, Philippines, Sudan, Togo and Vietnam.

Hfi Agbewoul was the one immigrant from Togo to be sworn in. She and her daughter, Akos Tiwa, were all smiles after the ceremony. Agbewoul began the application process two years ago and was grateful to finally be an official citizen.

Agbewoul does not speak English, so her daughter stepped in to translate. Agbewoul said she would treasure the moment for life and was most excited to register to vote and get her passport to travel.

Tiwa said she was just as excited and remembered when her application got pushed back because of COVID-19, and how bummed her mom was.

"She studied very hard, and I'm proud of her," Tiwa said. "We are really grateful to be here."

It was the first time the ceremony took place at Rock Island High School, with Darrow calling it a historic day because of the location and the accomplishments by the families taking part. The U.S., she said, is one giant melting pot of immigrants who are escaping persecution, searching for religious freedom, and providing a better life for themselves and their children.