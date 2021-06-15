'I feel great optimism and joy': Quad-Cities Jewish congregations will move to one building

Classrooms will be built on the south, opening to a patio. There will be a kosher kitchen, available for events and catering; a library that can double as a small chapel; offices, and a room with video equipment so that events, meetings or services such as funerals can be live-streamed to people who cannot attend in person.

There also will be space for both congregations’ memorabilia, Geifman said.

Religious and historic objects will be removed from their respective homes and incorporated into the new space, including three “ner tamids,” or Eternal Lights, that are always lighted to symbolize God’s eternal presence. Also being brought over are the oversized doors and Ten Commandments from the Rock Island synagogue, stained glass windows from Temple Emanuel, and the arks of the law, or cabinets, that enshrine the sacred Torah scrolls used for public worship, Geifman said.

The building also will be home to the Jewish Federation of the Quad-Cities, a nonprofit organization formed in 1980 to provide social services to the Jewish community, especially senior citizens and children, and to be the voice of the Jewish community to the Quad-Cities at large. One of the smallest of 155 Jewish Federations in North America, it has been located in the Tri-City center.