‘I felt like I was free’: Quad-Cities travel taking off

Thanolia "Nobie" Hudson’s nickname is “Roadrunner” because she’s always on the road: driving 2 1/2 hours to pick fresh sweet corn, only to come home to Rock Island to give produce away to friends and loved ones, for example.

So, when she and James Kerr Sr. arrived in San Diego to visit her son — their first trip in two years — traveling was a welcome breath of fresh air.

“I felt like I was free,” she said while waiting to pick up luggage at the Quad Cities International Airport.

Airports and travel organizations were the first to shutter at the start of the pandemic when a new virus without a cure began jumping from person to person, hitchhiking with travelers across country and state borders that soon closed.

But since vaccinations have been made widely available and restrictions relaxed, June marked a pandemic-recovery milestone month of travelers moving through airport. In June, 47,051 passengers flew through the Moline-based airport, the largest number of travelers since February 2020.

Masked travelers picked up luggage on Thursday, arriving from connecting flights that brought them all across the globe. Airports remain one of the few places people are required to wear masks in the U.S.