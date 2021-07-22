‘I felt like I was free’: Quad-Cities travel taking off

Thanolia "Nobie" Hudson’s nickname is “Roadrunner” because she’s always on the road: driving 2 1/2 hours to pick fresh sweet corn, only to come home to Rock Island to give produce away to friends and loved ones, for example.
So, when she and James Kerr Sr. arrived in San Diego to visit her son — their first trip in two years — traveling was a welcome breath of fresh air.
“I felt like I was free,” she said while waiting to pick up luggage at the Quad Cities International Airport.
Airports and travel organizations were the first to shutter at the start of the pandemic when a new virus without a cure began jumping from person to person, hitchhiking with travelers across country and state borders that soon closed.
But since vaccinations have been made widely available and restrictions relaxed, June marked a pandemic-recovery milestone month of travelers moving through airport. In June, 47,051 passengers flew through the Moline-based airport, the largest number of travelers since February 2020.
Masked travelers picked up luggage on Thursday, arriving from connecting flights that brought them all across the globe. Airports remain one of the few places people are required to wear masks in the U.S.
The airport is still below its pre-pandemic flight schedule. Delta airline added back a connection to Minneapolis/St. Paul in June but is still waiting to resume its Detroit connection. The 47,000 passengers who flew in June were about 26% less than June 2019, when 63,988 passengers traveled through the Quad-Cities airport, according to numbers provided by the airport authority.
“I continue to be impressed by our climb back to normal,” Quad-Cities International Airport Executive Director Ben Leischner told Airport Authority commissioners.
Airport leaders attribute a chunk of fewer passengers to business travel that has been slower to pick up than leisure travel, which quickly rebounded as vaccinations ramped up this spring and pandemic restrictions loosened.
Another factor, Leischner told commissioners, is smaller aircraft and reduced flight paths: the Delta connection to Detroit, for example.
Quad-Cities business leaders told the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus that their companies’ flight travel has steadily been building, but with virtual meeting technology becoming more easily accessible, company leaders are being more judicious in deciding which meetings need to be face-to-face.
Estes Construction does about half the traveling it used to do pre-pandemic, said Kent Pilcher, president and CEO of the Quad-Cities-based construction company. Estes has locations scattered across the Midwest.
Now, he says, in-person meetings tend to be for early relationship building or a big group that doesn’t know each other yet. Small, regular staff meetings that serve as information exchanges, he said, are more efficient virtually. And, he thinks, it’ll probably stay that way.
“A monthly staff meeting could be attended by everyone,” he said, adding that pre-pandemic it could often be difficult to get everyone’s schedules to line up to be at the same place at the same time.
When the pandemic began, most travel by Quad-Cities engineering firm IMEG ground to a halt.
But for a company that makes acquisitions of smaller engineering firms across the U.S., Molly Foley, the company’s chief marketing officer, said face-to-face meetings were often essential for site evaluations, construction monitoring and building connections.
“What we're finding is through the virtual work, people found that ‘OK we can have efficient virtual meetings,’ so we’re continuing, more of those virtual collaborations. However, we also are firm believers that there's nothing like true in-person, face-to-face collaboration.”
Foley said in the future they’d take each meeting on a case-by-case basis, and she said she’s not quite sure what the future of business travel will look like.
Leisure travel, on the other hand, has rebounded like a the sling of a slingshot, said Teresa Gonzalez, owner of Gulliver’s Travel agency.
“It has been busier and busier and busier,” Gonzalez said.
COVID-19 precautions forced her agency to lay off its staffers as travel plans were postponed or canceled, she said. This spring, she hired on 11 agents, two more than she employed pre-pandemic to address the pent up travel bug.
The company sells a lot of beaches, she said, so they’ve booked a wave of Mexico, Punta Cana and Jamaica vacations, she said.
Some European Union countries started allowing travelers this summer, and Gonzalez said they’ve started selling cruises again. Her agency is busy booking for 2022, she said. Some popular spots like Hawaii and busy national parks are becoming overburdened with the sharp increase in summer travel.
Some vacation destinations have more restrictions than others, Gonzalez said. When people do ask about how vaccination status impacts travel, Gonzalez tells them being vaccinated will make planning a lot easier. European Union countries and cruises require vaccination documentation, and other destinations may require proof of a negative COVID-19 test, she said.
As the fast-spreading Delta variant quickly becomes the dominant strain of coronavirus, public health officials have urged hesitant Americans to be vaccinated.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates travel advisories for each country, four designations ranging from low risk to very high risk, which recommends avoiding travel. The United Kingdom and much of South America is under “very high risk” advisory.
Non-passenger air traffic
In another sign of the weirdness of the reopening economy, goods transported by air through the Quad-Cities International Airport nearly doubled in the past two years. Pounds delivered to the airport by air jumped by 183% from 34,747 pounds in June 2019 to 98,438 pounds deplaned last month.
Those numbers indicate that local manufacturers are having problems transporting parts by cheaper methods, such as rail or road, said Leischner, the airport director.
“I have mixed feelings when I see that because it's great for the airports,” Leischner said. “That means activity is coming in, but typically that means there are significant challenges in the supply chain for manufacturing. Typically, things that can come via rail or truck, which is obviously going to always be the most economically affordable, something happened to their industry and their supply chain to where, ‘Hey, we've got to now fly this and to get this going because this is a critical part.’ And so typically it's bad for local manufacturers.”
As for the future of passenger travel, airport leaders say they're not sure how long it would take to reach pre-pandemic travel, if ever.
"I think it'll still be under what we saw in 2019," Ashleigh Johnson, an airport spokesperson. "And depending on which reports you follow, analysts have predicted that it could be several more years, until we start to see true 2019 or better numbers."