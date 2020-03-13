'I have nothing, but I'm still human': COVID-19 poses challenges to the homeless

"Cafe on Vine wants to be available to anyone in need of a meal," said Waunita Sullivan, the executive director of Cafe on Vine. "Due to a confined dining hall and the close proximity of human contact, the closure will decrease exposure of COVID-19 to guests, volunteers and personnel."

Starting Monday, the meals served daily at St. Anthony's Catholic Church on 417 N. Main St. will be distributed as carry-outs only.

"We thought what Cafe on Vine decided to do made a lot of sense, and it was something we decided to do because we have a very small, enclosed dining area," said John Cooper, the pastoral associate at St. Anthony's.

"We just want to take extra precautions," Cooper added. "We do have an area with picnic tables where we will invite people to sit out in the fresh air if they want to sit down."

While Cafe on Vine and St. Anthony's were making decisions, The Hunger Housing Health Task Force met Friday morning to plan strategies for dealing with the threat of COVID-19. During the meeting, it was decided to cancel a homeless retreat planned for this weekend.

Cooper attended Friday's meeting.