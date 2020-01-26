'I know how to fight, and I know how to win': Warren addresses 'electability' question in Davenport town hall

Michelle Tipsword’s 8-year-old son has a 504 Plan to address his minor learning and emotional disabilities. But he doesn’t qualify for an Individualized Education Plan (IEP), and a "lack of resources" at his school near Peoria, Ill., keeps the 504 Plan from being fulfilled.
Tipsword began crying as soon as she started sharing this with Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren at her Sunday morning town hall in the gymnasium of Sudlow Intermediate School in Davenport.
Before answering, Warren hopped down from the stage and embraced Tipsword. The former special education teacher assured the anguished mother that she had her back, literally.
Back on stage, Warren asked a question of her own. “Why do you think there are no resources?” Her voice was hoarse with emotion. “There are no resources because the folks who are rich want to keep their money, and they don’t want to pay taxes to make sure all of our children get the education they deserve.”
The moment with Tipsword in a public school gym was the sort of unscripted demonstration of what's at stake in the election, and why voters like Tipsword might drive 90 minutes one-way on the off-chance they get to share a bit of their lives with the next president of the United States.
All politics is local, as the old saying goes. Warren, 70, believes the local has been sabotaged by the national, that schools are failing children in the Heartland because of a broken and corrupted D.C. political system built around the wrong priorities.
To fund public education and a litany of other top items, Warren wants to implement a “wealth tax,” or a 2-cent tax on personal fortunes larger than $50 million.
That’s one of several plans for “big structural change” Warren has made her slogan in an idea-weighty campaign.
That unapologetic pledge to shake up business-as-usual fires up her base. It also frightens some moderates who believe Warren's vision is too bold to pass Congress or to win over change-averse Americans.
Defeating President Donald Trump is the number one priority for Iowa Democrats, according to dozens of interviews with caucus-goers. Electability, or the question of whether or not a candidate could win the general election, has assumed new urgency in the nomination contest.
“It’s because of what happened last time,” undecided Davenport caucus-goer Sue Smith said of former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016. “I’m afraid it’ll happen again.”
Some have decried the question of “electability” as bound up in sexist and racist assumptions about voting behavior. Others say electability is an impossible and self-perpetuating guessing game in which Democrats reject otherwise able candidates in favor of beliefs held by an imagined voter.
Intra-party tensions were made plain when it was reported Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders told Warren a woman can’t win the election. Sanders has denied the accusation and affirmed a woman can win, pointing to Clinton’s 3 million-ballot advantage in the popular vote.
“Can we just address it right here? Women win,” Warren said Sunday. “The world changed when Donald Trump got elected. The world changed when he was inaugurated and the next day the biggest protest march in the history of the world occurred.”
She added: “We’re going to win this thing between drawing the sharpest distinction between the most corrupt administration in history and a Democrat who’s willing to go out there and fight for us.”
Warren's town hall followed a brief and unexpected stump speech at the Scott County Democrats' Red, White & Blue Gala, in Bettendorf, on Saturday night. She told the gala "fighting for what we believe in is us at our best," citing the American Revolution against the British monarchy, the anti-slavery Civil War, the economic reforms during the Great Depression and the anti-fascist campaign of WWII.
On Sunday, Warren was introduced by Davenport's Ward 7 Alderman Patrick Peacock, who lauded Warren's “honesty, decency, and respect.”
Athena Gilbraith is a local activist supporting Warren after supporting Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris, who ended her presidential campaign in December. As with thousands across Iowa, the most important question for Gilbraith is: “Who can beat Trump?”
“[Warren] beat an incumbent Republican senator,” Gilbraith said, referencing Warren’s defeat of Mass. Sen. Scott Brown, in 2012. “If that doesn’t tell you she can win, I don’t know what can.”
Three recent polls this weekend showed Warren in fourth in Iowa, with just one week until the caucuses. But Gilbraith cautioned close poll-watching, saying she is optimistic about caucus night. “Polls mean nothing to me,” she said. “They haven’t meant anything to me since 2016.”
Matt Zager is an undecided Davenport voter leaning toward the field’s more “moderate” candidates, namely Minn. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I’m not sure I’m completely on board with [Warren’s] health care proposals,” Zager said before the town hall. “It’s a bit too much of a change."
He entered the event in search of signs Warren would broker deals to get things done and appeal to swing voters. “Some ability to compromise is necessary in a national election,” he added.
After the event, Zager said he appreciated Warren’s anti-corruption emphasis, including what the senator called the "biggest anti-corruption plan since Watergate."
But Zager left unpersuaded to caucus for Warren on Feb. 3. “I’m still probably going to support a moderate,” he said.
