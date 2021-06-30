'I love helping people learn about what I love': University of Illinois Extension educator who served the Quad-Cities retires

After 29 years at the University of Illinois extension offices, 10 of those serving the Quad-Cities, horticulture educator Martha Smith is ending her impactful career on Thursday.
Smith’s love for gardening began as a child in Lake Forest, Ill., where she worked alongside her mother in local gardens. She went on to study ornamental horticulture, a major focused on decorative plants, at the University of Illinois.
After her education, Smith fell into her love of being an educator by accident while living in New York. It blossomed into a 32-year career.
“(I was the) right person at the right time with the right degree ... it was fortunate happenstance,” she said of landing her first job as a horticulture educator at Cornell, where she taught for three years.
After moving back to Illinois, she began working for the University of Illinois at their extension offices in northwestern Illinois. She trained master gardeners throughout the area, created horticulture programs to educate the community and began a popular Quad-City gardening symposium called "Nursery School: Lessons in Gardening," among other accomplishments.
She was also given the opportunity to speak at national conferences and serve on national horticulture boards, such as the Perennial Plant Association Board that she served on for six years.
One of her proudest accomplishments, however, was her development of the Four Seasons gardening program, a community education series, in 2002.
“I started the Four Seasons Series ... before people were really into distance education, and I wanted to figure out a way that we could reach more people but not have the drive time and travel expenses. I would mail out powerpoints and all the handouts on a CD,” she said, adding that it is still a well-attended program for the University of Illinois.
Her motivation and love for being a horticulture educator stemmed from the ever-changing nature of the field.
“Gardening is changing, there’s always something new that people are interested in,” she said. She added that she loves researching each new gardening trend, and being able to learn more each season.
“You have a lot of freedom because every year is different, every season is different. Even though spring is always spring, there’s never two the same.”
Becky Buckrop, marketing and communications coordinator for the University of Illinois extension that Smith was employed at, said she was an appreciated educator.
“Martha has taught so many people in our community through her many years and programs — hundreds would know her and have gone to her for horticulture advice,” Buckrop said.