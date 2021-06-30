'I love helping people learn about what I love': University of Illinois Extension educator who served the Quad-Cities retires

One of her proudest accomplishments, however, was her development of the Four Seasons gardening program, a community education series, in 2002.

“I started the Four Seasons Series ... before people were really into distance education, and I wanted to figure out a way that we could reach more people but not have the drive time and travel expenses. I would mail out powerpoints and all the handouts on a CD,” she said, adding that it is still a well-attended program for the University of Illinois.

Her motivation and love for being a horticulture educator stemmed from the ever-changing nature of the field.

“Gardening is changing, there’s always something new that people are interested in,” she said. She added that she loves researching each new gardening trend, and being able to learn more each season.

“You have a lot of freedom because every year is different, every season is different. Even though spring is always spring, there’s never two the same.”

Becky Buckrop, marketing and communications coordinator for the University of Illinois extension that Smith was employed at, said she was an appreciated educator.