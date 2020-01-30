‘I love our president’: Des Moines Trump rally becomes center of MAGA universe days before caucus

Julia Vana left eastern Wisconsin at 4 a.m. for the Trump rally six hours away. A college student studying small business, Vana emphasized her support of Second Amendment rights and for border security.

“With building the wall, it’s not that I’m racist, it’s just that I believe people coming in should be legal,” she said.

Like others, Vana was proud of the economy over which Trump has presided. “We’re getting more jobs,” she said. “He’s trying to make everyone’s life better.”

The president’s rally also attracted a competitor. Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, a one-time Tea Party darling now running in the Republican caucuses to unseat a president he’s called unfit, greeted attendees in the long line outside the arena.

“I’m here to win some voters,” Walsh said in an interview. “They’re conservatives here. I’m a conservative. Maybe I can change some minds.”

In one tense moment, Walsh argued with a Trump supporter over the president’s truthfulness. In December, the Washington Post reported that Trump had made 15,413 false or misleading claims in less than three years.