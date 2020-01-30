‘I love our president’: Des Moines Trump rally becomes center of MAGA universe days before caucus

DES MOINES — Donald Trump might want to build a wall, but Chris Ihle has built Donald Trump.
“I might be a bit farther along than he is,” said the Story City, Iowa, resident, putting together Melania’s head. “If you see Fox News, tell them I’m here.”
One year ago, Ihle quit his job at Wells Fargo so he could pursue his dream of building life-size LEGO statues.
On Thursday, Ihle’s 44,000-brick LEGO statue of the president had a receptive audience: thousands from across the Midwest snaking through long lines into the president’s arena rally at Drake University in Des Moines.
“If you’re going to market to narcissists, you might as well market to the biggest one,” Ihle said.
With feelings of resentment, frustration, excitement and, above all, love for the president, a full cross-section of America came out to Thursday’s rally — protesters, merchandise vendors, journalists, comedians, country artists, Christian preachers, multi-generation Iowans, immigrants and thousands upon thousands of full-throated supporters of the 45th president of the United States.
“I have nothing negative to say about our president,” said Lawana Frohwein, a self-professed Trump lover from Gilman, Iowa, praising what she described as Trump’s “honesty.”
“As far as I’m concerned,” Frohwein added, “he’s the best president of my lifetime.”
Rally-goers brace the cold
The Knapp Center didn’t open its doors until 3 p.m., but that didn’t stop hundreds from lining up in the morning. Some even camped overnight.
The sea of people was decked out in MAGA gear: the iconic red Make America Great Again hats, pink “Women for Trump” buttons, elaborate scarves and blue Trump campaign flags, which young men and old women wore like a cape around their shoulders.
One source of the supply was Jonas Williams, a Trump merchandise vendor from Greensboro, N.C., who’s been following the president’s rallies across the country. He predicted the Iowa event would be “slam-jammed.” Williams’ best-selling item is a navy-blue hat that reads: “Trump 2020: No Bulls—.”
Merchandise was bountiful and selling on the streets outside the arena. Though many passersby turned down a new get: They were already well-supplied.
Sarah Underberg, a former “hardcore Democrat” from Waukee, Iowa, marched in parades for Barack Obama before turning against the former president after feeling he “was doing nothing for us.” She said she’s lost friends and relatives over her support for Trump.
Underberg, who is Cherokee, was holding up a sign, “This Indian American wants to Keep America Great!”
Nearby, a plain-dressed protester held up a rival sign: “Fascists! Kill Yourselves!”
When asked if he were inciting violence, the protester, who declined to give his name, responded he’s “not calling for any sort of violence. I’m only responding to violence I’ve received.”
Several rally-goers had impeachment on their mind as Trump's trial continued Thursday in the Senate. Trump is the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.
“The Republicans didn’t try to impeach Obama,” said Blake Benson, a Trump voter from Marshalltown, Iowa. “We lived with it. Why can’t Democrats live with it?”
A president beloved
You have free articles remaining.
For all of their similarities, Trump voters aren’t a monolith. Amar Sivac is an 18-year-old former Democrat now backing Trump. He counseled fellow young people to “have an open mind.”
“I love everything he stands for,” Sivac said of Trump. When asked about climate change, Sivac admitted, “I do kinda believe in climate change,” though he repudiated global warming. “But it’s not a big enough issue to make it number one on your agenda.”
Julia Vana left eastern Wisconsin at 4 a.m. for the Trump rally six hours away. A college student studying small business, Vana emphasized her support of Second Amendment rights and for border security.
“With building the wall, it’s not that I’m racist, it’s just that I believe people coming in should be legal,” she said.
Like others, Vana was proud of the economy over which Trump has presided. “We’re getting more jobs,” she said. “He’s trying to make everyone’s life better.”
The president’s rally also attracted a competitor. Former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, a one-time Tea Party darling now running in the Republican caucuses to unseat a president he’s called unfit, greeted attendees in the long line outside the arena.
“I’m here to win some voters,” Walsh said in an interview. “They’re conservatives here. I’m a conservative. Maybe I can change some minds.”
In one tense moment, Walsh argued with a Trump supporter over the president’s truthfulness. In December, the Washington Post reported that Trump had made 15,413 false or misleading claims in less than three years.
Without admitting that Trump has lied, Walsh’s sparring partner argued that the lies were irrelevant: The economy is good. “My business and my 401k are better than they’ve ever been,” the man shouted back.
“As a Christian, I accept that people aren’t perfect,” said Heather Stancil, a Trump supporter from Earlham, Iowa. “Politics is downstream from culture. Until we change our culture, I don’t think we’re going to fix our politics.”
Other Trump supporters compare Trump to the alternative: Democrats.
“They’re corrupt, liars,” said Jim Ashton, from Fort Dodge, Iowa. “They are evil.”
The contempt for liberals is, for many Trump voters, directly inverse to their admiration for the commander in chief.
“I love our president,” said Underberg. “Trump is for our people.”
hmm one of these wifi networks looks somehow different pic.twitter.com/6NbCvd0Yo4— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) January 30, 2020
Insane line waiting for Trump in Des Moines pic.twitter.com/pq6uHouNBa— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) January 30, 2020
We’re four hours until @realDonaldTrump takes the stage in Des Moines and this arena is filling fast #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/M9mY0JP31Q— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) January 30, 2020
Joe Walsh has appeared. He’s meeting people in line. Surreal pic.twitter.com/739pTzjuRZ— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) January 30, 2020
Jordan Klepper is interviewing a man bragging about his country music career #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/jmjgIuAtGs— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) January 30, 2020
The national anthem as sung to thousands here at the #TrumpRally in Des Moines pic.twitter.com/rnvZWZAcAc— Graham Ambrose (@Grahambrose) January 30, 2020
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.