'I’m a little bit terrified': Local Democrats brace for record caucus turnout

When Thom Hart first caucused, in 1972, there were about 10 people at his precinct. “And I recruited six of them,” the former Davenport mayor joked.
Many sites now routinely draw hundreds. From their beginnings as intimate neighborhood meetings, Iowa's presidential caucuses have become super-charged civic institutions attracting worldwide interest.
This year, there might be more interest than ever before. Caucus organizers and longtime observers are expecting historic participation, possibly shattering turnout records.
“We have been preparing for the highest caucus turnout in our party’s history,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price said last week.
The record was set in 2008 when some 239,000 caucused in a contest won by Barack Obama. In 2016, a more modest 171,000 people caucused in a race narrowly — and controversially — won by Hillary Clinton.
David Redlawsk, a political psychologist at the University of Delaware who taught a course on the caucuses at the University of Iowa in the fall, has been informally polling county party leaders about turnout. “With a handful of exceptions, everyone is anticipating higher turnout in their own counties,” Redlawsk said.
For those party officials in the front row of the electoral drama, the expectations of a mobbed caucus night present logistical challenges.
“To be honest, I’m a little bit terrified by the numbers we might have for turnout,” said Kelcey Brackett, chair of the Muscatine County Democratic Party. “We anticipate that the numbers will be up considerably.”
In Clinton County, party Chair Bill Jacobs hopes for a 25-50% turnout bump from 2016 at the 26 precincts he oversees. Voter enthusiasm is evident in the diversity — and sheer number — of people showing up to candidate events, Jacobs said.
Overall turnout will likely be boosted by the 99 “satellite” locations intended to improve caucus accessibility. More than two dozen of the sites are in other states or foreign countries. Other sites accommodate populations that are working, elderly, disabled, in college or have specific language needs.
The new satellite sites mean “there’s a potential there for quite a few additional people,” said Clinton caucus-goer Jean Pardee, who served on the state party subcommittee that reviewed satellite sites. Pardee thinks 2020 caucus participation will surpass 2008.
Another major factor is the weather. Early forecasts show 40 degrees with a chance for rain showers at night.
“With weather in Iowa, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Brackett. “If we have warm weather and clean roads, I expect we’re going to have a huge, amazing turnout. An ice storm would hamper things considerably.”
Or as put by Sue Dvorsky, former chair of the Iowa Democratic Party: “A blizzard that night undoes 18 months of work.”
Elesha Gayman, chair of the Scott County Democrats, guesses local turnout will exceed 2008.
To accommodate possibly historic participation, the party has rented out the Waterfront Convention Center, where Bettendorf Democrats will caucus. Larger spaces were needed after the virtual caucuses were scrapped, upping expected turnout on caucus night.
Of course, what’s more important than how many voters show up is who they show up for. Not all turnouts are created equal.
“It really depends on where the turnout is coming from, demographically,” Redlawsk explained. Candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang draw support from young voters and college students. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren poll better among women. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Warren perform better among older voters.
For one reason or another, every campaign has an interest in boosting turnout.
“High turnout lifts all boats,” said Dvorsky. “We’re not talking about policy differences between Barack Obama and John McCain. We’re talking about a substantially more existential campaign about our democratic republic, our planet and our world.”
But before the existential conversation brewing in Iowa can migrate to other states, Iowans will have to survive caucus night.
“Everybody running these caucus locations is a volunteer, including me as county chair,” Brackett said. “We’ve volunteered a sizable amount of our time to make sure things run smoothly. There will always be hiccups. Patience will really be the thought of the evening.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.