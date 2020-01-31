'I’m a little bit terrified': Local Democrats brace for record caucus turnout

“With weather in Iowa, you never know what’s going to happen,” said Brackett. “If we have warm weather and clean roads, I expect we’re going to have a huge, amazing turnout. An ice storm would hamper things considerably.”

Or as put by Sue Dvorsky, former chair of the Iowa Democratic Party: “A blizzard that night undoes 18 months of work.”

Elesha Gayman, chair of the Scott County Democrats, guesses local turnout will exceed 2008.

To accommodate possibly historic participation, the party has rented out the Waterfront Convention Center, where Bettendorf Democrats will caucus. Larger spaces were needed after the virtual caucuses were scrapped, upping expected turnout on caucus night.

Of course, what’s more important than how many voters show up is who they show up for. Not all turnouts are created equal.

“It really depends on where the turnout is coming from, demographically,” Redlawsk explained. Candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang draw support from young voters and college students. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren poll better among women. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Warren perform better among older voters.