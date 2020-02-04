'I'm the ultimate freelancer': Quad-City Symphony double bassist performed with Lizzo at Grammys

Lizzo, a 31-year-old African-American, was nominated for eight Grammys and won three. The freelance orchestra, made up of players nationwide, rehearsed with her in L.A. starting Tuesday of that week, and had to perform the music from memory, Weitzel said.

She works for a contractor that arranges for gigs across for the country, including playing for the new “Lion King” film soundtrack, recorded last April in L.A.

“They already knew of my existence in previous work,” Weitzel said. “Lizzo approached the contractor, and was specific about wanting women of color, and they called me right away. There’s not many of us, especially playing bass...I'm the ultimate freelancer."

After the Grammy opening (which featured 22 black female dancers), Weitzel had to stay backstage during the show. “They had so much security back there,” she said, noting from a distance, she saw Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish. “I stayed a little bit; I wanted to beat the traffic. I had to return my instrument.”