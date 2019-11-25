'I'm very upset': Jersey Farms residents speak out ahead of vote on building height

DAVENPORT — For Joe Dobesh, it’s just another betrayal.
Dobesh is a resident of Jersey Farms, the posh Davenport neighborhood south of Rhythm City Casino Resort.
Like almost all of his neighbors, Dobesh wants the city to lower the maximum height of buildings north and east of the neighborhood. The max height is 120 feet for now. Jersey Farms residents want it lowered to 55 feet to prevent the construction of structures that would loom over their neighborhood.
“I want what’s right for the neighborhood,” Dobesh said. “It’s out of whack.”
Since the summer, the Jersey Farms neighborhood has been locked in a battle with nearby landowners over the issue. The plats in dispute are mostly vacant, but developers are discussing their possible use for a hotel or senior housing, among other things.
But for Dobesh and other neighbors, the issues over development in Elmore Corners go back years. The new flashpoint over building height is part of a larger war over the area around Rhythm City.
“We understand there’s gotta be economic development,” said Bill Storm, Jersey Farms resident. “That’s why it’s important to draw a line in the sand now.”
Jersey Farms is a well-to-do enclave on the upper rim of Davenport. For residents, the zoning question is about protecting the “integrity” of their neighborhood and their property values.
For some other residents of Davenport, the whole spat reeks of not-in-my-backyard opposition to economic development — to revenue-building projects other neighborhoods strive for.
But in Jersey Farms, the issue is supercharged because of the area’s history. Dobesh remains miffed that his home is so close to the loud and bright 106-ft. casino to his northwest. Now the idea that more buildings might once again flank his property has him aggravated.
“We’ve been betrayed,” Dobesh said about the city of Davenport. “This is ongoing.”
A history of land disputes
Longtime residents of Jersey Farms date the conflict to the early 2010s when the city of Davenport was debating where to allow a casino.
After a long and bitter campaign, that casino was placed between Elmore Ave, Interstate 80 and Interstate 74, in northern Davenport.
For the city, Rhythm City promised tourists and tax revenues.
But for nearby residents, the casino was viewed as a threat — tall, noisy, light-polluted and traffic-ridden. Jersey Farms is about a half-mile from the casino. Neighbors said they wished it were much farther.
The casino was part of a larger development effort in the Elmore Corners district. According to concept plans, which Jersey Farms residents use to bolster their case for shorter buildings, development sites east and north of Elmore Ave and near the casino would become part of the “Elmore Corners Entertainment District,” which might include entertainment-related commerce, destination retail with possibly some residences south of Veterans Memorial Parkway.
In the “Elmore Corridor,” west of Elmore Ave but east of Jersey Farms, the concept plans called for mixed-use development, including retail with possible residences above.
“Buildings in this area are anticipated to be three to four stories in height,” read the Elmore Corners Plan, released in 2017. One story of commercial development is typically around 12 feet.
Under the plan, which is non-binding, hotels and motels were listed as a "discouraged" use for the Elmore Corridor area.
Jersey Farms residents also point to the 2014 decision by City Council to restrict the building height on a specific plat immediately south and west of Elmore, along the road’s bend, to 50 feet.
Though that 50-foot restriction applied only to a specific piece of land, residents say it represents the spirit of an agreement between the city, residents and local developers about area development.
Still, the city’s land plans were altered earlier this year when a rewrite of the zoning code went into effect. Under the new zoning code, the maximum height for the district was 120 feet.
You have free articles remaining.
Jersey Farms residents didn’t protest at the time of the rewrite, which they admit was an oversight.
Over the summer, the Jersey Farms Neighborhood Association requested the city amend the zoning ordinance to reduce the maximum height of structures west and south of Elmore Avenue from 120 feet to 55 feet, which allows for buildings as tall as four stories. There are five property owners affected by the proposed change.
In October, the Plan and Zoning Commission voted unanimously in favor of forwarding the height reduction to City Council for approval.
Candy Pastrnak, a representative of one of the owners of the undeveloped land, pushed back. In a letter to the city, she said that existing design standards and restrictions have already made it difficult for her clients to market and develop their 15.24 acres.
"The proposed height limitation will even more severely restrict and limit the potential buyers/developers of this property," she wrote. "A height limitation, as proposed, would most certainly deter and perhaps even eliminate hotel, senior living center and other multi-story development, which would obviously be a benefit to the City of Davenport and its tax base."
Pastrnak declined to comment further to the Times.
The City Council will hold its final vote on the 55-foot maximum Tuesday night.
Owners of the land and their allies have proposed a compromise of 80 feet. Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, who praised the developers as “good neighbors,” said he’d introduce an 80-foot amendment.
“When we start to put demands on developers, it kills economic development,” Ambrose said in a recent interview. “Council has done more for that neighborhood [Jersey Farms] than any. South of Locust Street has been neglected.”
Residents speak out
To understand the frustrations of residents, the Times went door-to-door in Jersey Farms. Residents who agreed to speak were unanimous about their disdain for the 120-foot maximum.
“We bought this lot because we thought it would be nice and quiet,” said Jane Watters, whose backyard peers into vacant land off Elmore Avenue. A development as tall as 120 feet, she said, would “stick out like a sore thumb” and be “out of whack” with the neighborhood character.
Jersey Farms resident Bill Storm lives in the western part of the neighborhood, which does not border the land in dispute. Still, he said, the whole neighborhood has an interest in blocking unwanted development.
“If their property values drop because of an obstructed view, all of our property values will suffer,” Storm said. “Financially, we will be directly impacted. It will bleed back to us in property values.”
Alderman Rich Clewell, Ward 6, who represents the Jersey Farms neighborhood, has been a champion of the 55-foot limit. He decried restrictive property covenants in a nearby residential development that would prohibit future landowners from “objecting, either orally or in writing, to any attempt to rezone the neighboring parcel” — one of the ones in dispute — to a commercial designation.
Clewell compared the council’s duty to the Dr. Seuss story, “The Lorax.”
“This council has a responsibility to those residents, even though they’re not there,” Clewell said. “They can’t speak now, because they’re not there. But they won’t be able to speak when they are there.”
Part of the problem is that the vacant land around Jersey Farms isn’t flat. A building of 120 feet or even 55 feet might look taller depending on its exact placement.
“We’re not real excited about going to 80 feet because, gee, that’s going to still be pretty high,” Storm said. “80 feet in some areas may in some areas be more like 100 feet because of the topography.”
Marty Corrigan moved into the neighborhood before the Chevy dealer or casino had opened. He supports the 55-foot height limit and said he’s disappointed with the city, though he’s less incensed than some of his neighbors.
“What I don’t want is something very ugly or very bright,” he said about future development. If something noise- or light-polluting were built, he predicted he’d suffer financially. “If I try to sell my home,” Corrigan said, “the value would be less.”
Tom Jacobson, Jersey Farms resident, told City Council last week that zoning plans are designed to “give existing property owners a reasonable expectation” of future development. “Our expectation was closer to 50 feet than the 120 feet,” he said, referencing the 2014 restriction and the 2017 Elmore Corners plan.
Residents also made clear: They aren’t interested in an 80-foot compromise.
“We thought we had already compromised,” Storm said, in reference to the raise from 50 ft. to 55 ft. “Now you’re asking us to compromise again, and that doesn’t seem quite fair.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.