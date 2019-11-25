'I'm very upset': Jersey Farms residents speak out ahead of vote on building height

In the “Elmore Corridor,” west of Elmore Ave but east of Jersey Farms, the concept plans called for mixed-use development, including retail with possible residences above.

“Buildings in this area are anticipated to be three to four stories in height,” read the Elmore Corners Plan, released in 2017. One story of commercial development is typically around 12 feet.

Under the plan, which is non-binding, hotels and motels were listed as a "discouraged" use for the Elmore Corridor area.

Jersey Farms residents also point to the 2014 decision by City Council to restrict the building height on a specific plat immediately south and west of Elmore, along the road’s bend, to 50 feet.

Though that 50-foot restriction applied only to a specific piece of land, residents say it represents the spirit of an agreement between the city, residents and local developers about area development.

Still, the city’s land plans were altered earlier this year when a rewrite of the zoning code went into effect. Under the new zoning code, the maximum height for the district was 120 feet.

Jersey Farms residents didn’t protest at the time of the rewrite, which they admit was an oversight.