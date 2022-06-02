'I miss her every day': Students gather at Davenport school to honor Breasia Terrell

Manny Mendoza wore a purple shirt to school each and every Monday to honor his friend and teammate, Breasia Terrell.

A 12-year-old who graduated from Monroe Elementary School's sixth-grade Thursday, Manny wore purple again — this time for the dedication of the Breasia Terrell Garden outside Monroe Elementary.

Breasia disappeared the night of July 9, 2020, or during the early morning hours of the next day. Her fourth-grade classmates and fellow basketball players lived through almost nine months of waiting and hoping before the girl who loved purple was found on March 22, 2021, in a small pond three miles north of DeWitt.

"I miss her every day," Manny said Thursday afternoon as he looked at the garden. "And I think about her every day. She was a good friend. I loved playing basketball with her. I'm glad there's something here to remember her."

The garden — which includes a bench dedicated to Breasia and a cross made by her mother, Aishia Lankford — is intended to memorialize Breasia and help her classmates deal with grief.

"The reality of what was happening was very jolting for the students, especially the fourth graders," said Tiffany Steverson, one of Monroe's innovators, a kind of instructor and coach who works with students. "We've spent a lot of time talking with students about healthy grief and how it's OK to be angry or sad or laugh at good memories.

"I think the garden is a place where students can find comfort. They've had a lot to try and make sense of and deal with, both emotionally and socially."

Manny said he smiles when he thinks of the way he and Breasia played together.

"Breasia never gave up," he said.

Monroe Basketball Coach Kristyn McIntire agreed with her player.

"Breasia was determined to be a good player and she was determined to be a good teammate," McIntire said. "She never stopped. And she was always smiling."

The Breasia Terrell Garden was a team effort.

Green Thumbers on Brady Street in Davenport donated a young maple tree at the center of the garden and the non-profit One Eighty helped to plant it. Project 15:12 provided funding for a stone bench, engraved in Breasia’s honor, and the large stones that line the garden. Steverson said white Lilies of the Valley and purple Irises will bloom each year, and school staff added a wind chime and purple solar lights to illuminate the site at night.

Henry Dinkins, 49, of Davenport, is accused of kidnapping 10-year-old Breasia on the morning of July 10, 2020. He is alleged to have shot her to death.

Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. Each of the charges is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory prison sentence of life without parole.

Dinkins’ trial has been moved to Linn County and was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, but a conflict caused District Judge Henry Latham to move the proceeding to Oct. 25. A hearing on pretrial motions has been scheduled for Oct. 24.

