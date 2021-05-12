'I need people to work. We have plenty of gas': No sign of gas shortage in the Quad-Cities

Andalusia is a town of roughly 1,175 people located on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River.
It's home to a community bank, Baptist church, elementary school, hillside cemetery, chiropractor's office, family diner, and two gas stations.
The Casey's General Store and the BP station are side-by-side neighbors along Andalusia's main drag, known as 6th Avenue East. And like the rest of the town, both stations are — for now — far away from the prospect of gas panics.
"Everything is almost always calm here," said Raghu Acharya, the owner of the BP station. "Should I be worried about anything?"
That might depend on how people react to reports that parts of the south and eastern seaboard are experiencing some localized gas shortages.
According to multiple news outlets, federal officials are scrambling to find alternate routes to deliver gasoline in the Southeast U.S. after a ransomware attack of Colonial Pipeline — the nation's largest fuel pipeline running 5,500 miles from Texas to New England — led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel.
Think toilet paper at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shoppers, afraid of possible toilet paper shortages due to quarantines, emptied store shelves of toilet paper. That was a classic case of panic-buying.
News traveled fast in some places, as media reported "nearly one out of 10 gas stations in North Carolina reported they were out of fuel or running out. Long lines formed at the pumps Tuesday morning."
GasBuddy.com said in five states served by Colonial Pipeline — Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia — demand was up by a collective 40% today. Gas stations in Alabama and Tennessee also had spotty outages that were not as widespread.
And then GasBuddy.com went down Wednesday, as high traffic crashed the app that allows users to find the cheapest prices for gas.
On the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities the price for a gallon of unleaded remained around $2.54 Wednesday, while on the Illinois side it hovered between $3.14 and $3.18 at most stations.
Of the 14 gas stations surveyed throughout the Quad-Cities area, just one expressed some level of concern — a convenience store on Avenue of Cities in Moline.
The majority of gas station attendants, cashiers and store managers said they "heard nothing about any gas shortages.
"I'm here for the day because they don't have enough cashiers," said a woman working behind the counter at the Shell station along Milan's 10th Avenue East. "The store manager where I normally work told me I was here today because there aren't enough cashiers. So here I am. Gas shortage? I haven't heard."
The manager of a gas station along Locust Street snorted and echoed the cashier in Milan when asked about a possible gas shortage.
"I need people to work, we have plenty of gas," the manager said. "Seriously. A gas shortage is last thing I'm worried about. I need people to work nights and weekends."