'I need people to work. We have plenty of gas': No sign of gas shortage in the Quad-Cities

News traveled fast in some places, as media reported "nearly one out of 10 gas stations in North Carolina reported they were out of fuel or running out. Long lines formed at the pumps Tuesday morning."

GasBuddy.com said in five states served by Colonial Pipeline — Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia — demand was up by a collective 40% today. Gas stations in Alabama and Tennessee also had spotty outages that were not as widespread.

And then GasBuddy.com went down Wednesday, as high traffic crashed the app that allows users to find the cheapest prices for gas.

On the Iowa side of the Quad-Cities the price for a gallon of unleaded remained around $2.54 Wednesday, while on the Illinois side it hovered between $3.14 and $3.18 at most stations.

Of the 14 gas stations surveyed throughout the Quad-Cities area, just one expressed some level of concern — a convenience store on Avenue of Cities in Moline.

The majority of gas station attendants, cashiers and store managers said they "heard nothing about any gas shortages.