'I think he’s the only one who can go up against Trump': Touting business and policy successes, Tom Steyer visits Davenport

DAVENPORT — Davenport voter Sabrina Goodson is listening on the edge of her seat. Standing before her in a conference room at the Center for Active Seniors is Tom Steyer, Democratic presidential candidate and activist. He’s laying out how he thinks government is “broken.”
“It’s been purchased by corporations,” Steyer told the packed hall on Monday afternoon. “I think it’s working very, very well for them and not well for the American people.”
Goodson agrees. She’s especially worried about climate change and health care. She’s also frustrated an unfinished college degree has left one of her young relatives thousands of dollars in debt.
“I’m so sick of fossils being in power,” Goodson said. “I think Tom’s our only choice.”
Steyer, 62, is an unlikely crusader against big money in politics. A billionaire investor, he has the biography of the party’s pro-business wing and the policies of its progressive activists. Through Sept. 30, the latest federal filing date, he poured $47.6 million of his own money into his campaign to be the Democratic presidential nominee.
With just seven weeks until Iowa’s caucuses, Steyer visited CASI and the Quad-City Times and Moline Dispatch Argus editorial boards to share his vision for how his campaign, and his favorite progressive causes, can prevail in 2020.
Steyer’s name recognition has slowly inched upward in Iowa, thanks to robust digital and cable advertising. But his work in left-leaning activism goes back years. In 2013, Steyer founded NextGen America, a progressive policy group that’s registered more than 1 million voters and has a presence at some 40 Iowa colleges and universities.
In 2017, he launched a multi-million-dollar ad campaign urging Trump’s impeachment.
Pete Bednarczyk, a Davenport voter committed to Steyer, learned about the candidate through that campaign.
“He’s actually a businessman who’s started successful businesses without going bankrupt,” Bednarczyk said. “I think he’s the only one who can go up against Trump.”
Steyer’s “top priority” is the environment, not merely for its own sake but also as an opportunity to achieve national unity, create “millions of good-paying union jobs” and re-assert American leadership globally, he said.
“We’re going to have to take on the biggest challenge in history, and together we’re going to have to solve it,” he said. “That’s actually what pulls people together. People on winning teams love each other.”
His climate plan calls for the U.S. to transition to 100% clean energy by 2045 as well as to put $2 trillion in federal funding over 10 years toward “climate-smart” infrastructure. Though he demurred on whether or not his goals can be met without Congress, he said executive authority can be used impactfully. (Steyer also noted that Congress has a failed track record on addressing climate change over the last 30 years.)
Steyer promised to declare a climate emergency on his first day as president and to review standards for renewable energy production, vehicle fuel and buildings.
The climate crisis is also an economic opportunity, he said. One analysis promoted by his campaign estimates his climate plan would create 46 million jobs over 10 years.
“The United States is the only country in the world that can lead a coalition to clean up the climate crisis together,” he said, citing how America only produces a fraction of global carbon emissions. “If the rest of the world doesn’t come along with us, we lose….There is no second choice for us.”
Steyer said the Democratic nominee will have to respond to Trump’s argument that a Democratic president will crash the economy. “We’re going to have to be able to expose him as a fake businessperson who failed at business. He played a businessman on a reality TV show. He’s terrible for the American economy.
Some of Steyer's boldest ideas involve reform. He is a proponent of term limits — 12 years between the U.S. House and Senate. He’s also a fan of direct democracy and wants citizens to be able to create laws directly through national referenda. Under his plan, independent redistricting commissions would end gerrymandering.
Steyer is currently polling around 3% in Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses. He has qualified for Thursday’s nationally televised debate, in Los Angeles.
To win against Trump, Steyer said Democrats can’t tack to the middle and bank on centrists and moderate Republicans. Instead, the lesson of the 2014 and 2018 elections — the former a victory for Republicans, the latter for Democrats — is that the left has to drive up turnout.
Republicans, he said, are going to show up “for sure.” “More Republicans voted in 2018 than in 2014,” he said. “But in terms of Democratic votes, we went from 35 million Democratic votes in 2014 to 59 million Democratic votes in 2018….That’s how we’re going to win.”
Steyer also said his campaign is diverse, with at least 50% of staffers identifying as female and people of color and over 30% LGBTQ. “The most diverse teams make the best decisions,” he said.
The “cruelty” of policies, he added, comes down to the corruption of politics.
“There’s money at the heart of every one of these decisions,” he said, “and it starts with cutting taxes for the richest Americans and the biggest corporations.”
As he added to the editorial board: “I think everybody in this country knows that the government’s been bought by corporations. I think there’s no question about that.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.