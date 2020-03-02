'I think his story will surprise people': Peter Buffett to visit with Q-C United Way to find local solutions

You don’t need to be rich to change the world.
That’s one of the messages that Peter Buffett (youngest son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett) and United Way of the Quad Cities want to establish at their special concert and conversation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island.
“We’re thrilled to be one of the select cities, that includes New York City and Miami, that will host Mr. Buffett,” Rene Gellerman, United Way of the Quad Cities CEO and president, said recently. “I think his story will surprise people. Even though Peter grew up in a family of privilege, his life experiences illustrate how real wealth is found in a nurturing family and community.
“His music and insightful lessons learned from both of his parents will demonstrate that it doesn’t matter your means or zip code – everyone can commit to helping people and building a stronger community,” she said.
“My mother and father both were very involved in social justice activities,” Buffett, a 61-year-old Omaha native who’s made a career as a musician, composer, author and philanthropist, said in a Monday interview.
“We also knew he’d give his money back to society,” he said of his father, who has a net worth of $82 billion, running Berkshire Hathaway — which owns more than 60 companies, including Geico, Duracell and Dairy Queen. “From his standpoint, the society he was born into let him do what he did every day, and it should be society that gets his money back.”
“I always liken him to a pro baseball player; he was really good at something he got rewarded for really well,” Peter Buffett said. “It wasn’t his purpose. He didn’t want to amass billions of dollars, but what he did amassed billions. He was really just the guy that went to the office every day. He was really focused on his work.”
The Susan T. Buffett Foundation, established by Peter’s mother, has offered scholarships to college students in Nebraska for more than 50 years. Warren Buffett has pledged to donate 85% of his Berkshire stock to charity, with about $31 billion directed to the Gates Foundation.
Peter Buffett and his wife started NoVo Foundation in 2006 when his father pledged 350,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock (then worth $1 billion) over time to the foundation. Buffett doubled his pledge in 2012, and each year donates a portion of shares to NoVo, which focuses on changing global society “from a culture of domination to one of equality and partnership.”
“I really talk about how it’s important to consider how you think about the world, how you walk in the world,” Peter Buffett said of giving time, talents or treasure. “You can volunteer, give your expertise, give money or just show up for somebody. To really focus, and why the United Way is so happy about this partnership, from my own work is to focus local. Know your neighbor.
“You don’t have to change the world. You start by changing yourself, how you interact, how you feel about the world,” he said.
On Thursday, Buffett will take a tour of the Q-C with United Way board members, community leaders and residents from diverse areas across the region. The tour will target opportunity gaps and how people are working together to find and fund lasting solutions for things such as kindergarten readiness, job training, after-school programs, and access to mental health support.
“United Way is always looking for new ways to find solutions to the issues,” Marci Zogg, the local chapter’s vice president of community engagement, said Monday. “This concert is going to be a really great way to bring together our community, to have the conversations we need to have, to get them involved and stay involved.
“He’s going to be very inspiring,” she said of Buffett, who will perform on piano with a cellist and take questions from the audience. “He’s bringing music into this; we kicked off our campaign with this theme of music and storytelling."
The event follows the community campaign theme, “Amplify Quad Cities: The Soundtrack.” United Way partnered with River Music Experience to get local songwriters to create six songs that reflect transformative stories of everyday people, whose lives were changed through support of United Way. They were unveiled at The Rust Belt, East Moline, last September.
“I see combinations of passion, commitment, concern,” Buffett said of doing these events nationwide since 2018, noting homelessness, poverty and food insecurity are common. “They’re frustratingly consistent. There are different ways of approaching the issue, and I see how different communities approach it. I don’t think anybody has the answer. You have to have partnerships.”
Thursday's show will start with "Amplify" artist Charlotte Boyer performing "I'll be Alright," as well as The Candymakers performing "The United Way." Reservations (for $15) can be made at QCPeterBuffett.org using the code AMPLIFY.