'I think his story will surprise people': Peter Buffett to visit with Q-C United Way to find local solutions

Peter Buffett and his wife started NoVo Foundation in 2006 when his father pledged 350,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock (then worth $1 billion) over time to the foundation. Buffett doubled his pledge in 2012, and each year donates a portion of shares to NoVo, which focuses on changing global society “from a culture of domination to one of equality and partnership.”

“I really talk about how it’s important to consider how you think about the world, how you walk in the world,” Peter Buffett said of giving time, talents or treasure. “You can volunteer, give your expertise, give money or just show up for somebody. To really focus, and why the United Way is so happy about this partnership, from my own work is to focus local. Know your neighbor.

“You don’t have to change the world. You start by changing yourself, how you interact, how you feel about the world,” he said.

On Thursday, Buffett will take a tour of the Q-C with United Way board members, community leaders and residents from diverse areas across the region. The tour will target opportunity gaps and how people are working together to find and fund lasting solutions for things such as kindergarten readiness, job training, after-school programs, and access to mental health support.