'I think it was a story worth telling:' Fourth Wall Films to premiere new documentary on Hero Street veteran

Tanilo Sandoval has been telling the story of his brothers and the other men who left Silvis to serve their country for a long time. Before his wife died, Sandoval said she'd call him from Tony's Grocery on 2nd Street in Silvis whenever people stopped by, curious about the memorial for the Hero Street Eight, and he'd head down to answer what questions he could.

The veterans' stories reached farther than just the grocery store counter, however, and for a decade Sandoval and his family have helped local filmmakers memorialize the Hero Street Eight for the masses.

The newest installment of Moline-based Fourth Wall Films' documentary series is set to premiere this weekend, with Sandoval and his family in attendance, and he said he's excited to see the story of his big brother, Joseph Sandoval, told on screen.

"I think it was a story worth telling," Sandoval said.

Fourth Wall Films will premiere "An Infantryman From Hero Street" at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W 12th St., Davenport. The Crooked Cactus Band will perform ahead of the premiere, which will include a Q&A with people involved with the film, a showing of "Riding the Rails to Hero Street" and a tribute to veterans by Navy veteran Brian Munos.

An additional showing has been added at 3 p.m. Nov. 13, as the Nov. 12 premiere is sold out. Tickets can be purchased on the Putnam Museum website.

"An Infantryman From Hero Street" tells the story of Pvt. Joseph Sandoval, who was drafted in 1944 to fight the war in Europe. His brother, Frank, had been serving since 1942, and Joseph learned of his death through letters. Joseph died in Germany two weeks before Adolf Hitler committed suicide.

Filmmaker Kelly Rundle, who runs Fourth Wall Films with his wife Tammy Rundle, said that while it may sound counter-intuitive, "An Infantryman from Hero Street" isn't about World War II. The war is the background and context of the film, but Joseph Sandoval's story doesn't start or end there — the Rundle's dive into his life before the war, and his family.

It's the same with the rest of the "Hero Street" series, he said. In what will eventually be a nine-part documentary series, the filmmakers will follow the rest of the Hero Street Eight's lives in Silvis and across the world.

Three episodes have been released so far. The prologue episode, titled "Riding the Rails to Hero Street," follows the lives of families immigrating to the Quad-Cities after the Mexican Revolution — the discrimination and other struggles they faced and how they came to settle in Silvis on what is now known as Hero Street. Emmy-nominated episode "Letters Home to Hero Street" tells the story of Frank Sandoval, Joseph and Tanilo's brother, and "A Bridge Too Far From Hero Street" follows William Sandoval, from a different family.

"I think it's a little bit more personal than something that you might see on the History Channel or that kind of thing," Rundle said. "I think often history focuses on things that are sort of more grandiose, the people who are at the top of the leadership pyramid, whether that's in politics, or whether it's in the military. Of course, our series is very much focused on stories of these individual soldiers."

The "Hero Street" series was originally planned as a feature-length documentary, which they began filming in 2012, Rundle said, but the funding wasn't there to get it done. A grant from the Illinois Arts Council to WQPT-PBS in 2015 allowed them to finish "Letters Home to Hero Street," and they've been working on what they can ever since.

"It's kind of odd in a way I suppose," Rundle said. "We can't do these films in the order in which they will sort of eventually be, we have to do them in the order in which we have resources to make them...Once we are certain that we have enough resources then we proceed on with a particular hero's story.

"We've got a long ways to go, and I hope that I'm not an old man by the time we finish."