'I think socialism is a terrible idea': John Delaney still running for president to beat expectations

And yet Delaney isn’t quiet about the “crisis” he sees in small towns across Iowa, where his campaign is devoting its energy in the final weeks before the caucuses. “There’s legitimately a lot of anger out there,” Delaney said, “and I think the anger is based on a reality: the federal government hasn’t solved a lot of these problems, and it should have a long time ago.”

Delaney occupies a spot in the Democratic Party’s centrist wing. On Monday he took shots at some of the left-leaning candidates, particularly Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. He also panned some of the bolder policy proposals receiving national attention.

The universal basic income, a hallmark of entrepreneur Andrew Yang’s campaign, is “the worst piece of legislation being talked about in this election,” said Delaney, who favors “more progressive” safety net policies that differentiate between citizens in-need and citizens with means.

The first candidate to have visited all 99 Iowa counties, Delaney also distinguished himself from the two left-leaning senators from New England.