'I've learned a lot in here': Scott County inmates celebrate Thanksgiving

Hugh Elmore-Manning, 33, was justifiably proud Thursday. The pumpkin pies looked terrific, and he was the baker who put the topping on them.
Elmore-Manning was among the crew of eight inmates who, along with corrections staff members, prepared a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings for more than 300 inmates at Scott County Jail.
The kitchen was full of laughter and action while inmates ensured every part of the dinner was prepared on time and ready to eat at the proper moment.
“I’m kind of a seasonal resident here,” Elmore-Manning said. “The only thing I’ve never done here is cook.”
This was his first Thanksgiving in Scott County Jail, which has been a positive experience for him. Soon, he’ll go to Rock Island County on an interstate transfer.
“I’m going to have a positive outcome this time. Thanksgiving is more about the relationships you share with your family,” he said, adding he buried his mother Oct. 29.
“I learned a lot here,” he said. He earned his food-handler certificate in the jail. “Anybody who does get in this situation, I encourage them to take the programs,” he said. When he gets out of jail, he will be eligible to work at a restaurant.
At 11 a.m. Thursday, an assembly line began to form near stacks of trays, marked for various inmates with special dietary needs, from vegetarianism to onion allergies.
Corrections food-service officer Jami Bearce, in charge of the kitchen, has worked at the jail 3 ½ years.
"A lot of the inmates that come in here, they've never worked before," she said. Many eventually earn their food-handler certificates.
Bob Fliter, 53, was the “runner” who made sure every item and ingredient was available.
“We’ve got a bunch of good guys right now,” he said. He looks forward to getting out and seeing his little red-haired granddaughter in a little more than two weeks — he might go to a half-way house, he said. Fliter graduated from the Center for Alcohol and Drug Services program. “I’ve learned a lot in here, actually. You’ve got to be a productive members of the community, of society."
He said he's also learned “God is alive and well. It’s always that devil you’ve got to fight. I’ve disappointed a lot of people, but it’ll get better.”
Matthew Reges, 23, says he isn’t washing dishes when he gets out. But that was his assignment Thursday.
“This is the first time I’ve been in trouble,” said Reges, who also earned his food-handler certificate. He said he misses his 2-year-old daughter.
Sgt. Mike Dierkes, who has worked at the jail for 25 years, chatted with the inmates , often giving them words of encouragement about their families and their futures.
Dierkes volunteered to work Thanksgiving Day. “Some of the younger staff have younger kids,” said Dierkes, who spent holidays with his family when his daughter was younger.
He started his shift at 6 a.m. and planned to have a Thanksgiving dinner with his family when he got off work.
Holidays can bring a lot of stress to the inmates, he said. “Our staff is excellent at identifying potential problems. I couldn’t be more proud of our staff,” he said.
Throughout the day, volunteers and visitors arrived at the jail, including representatives with an Alcoholics Anonymous group. “We’ve got people coming in from the community to help others,” he said.
In the women's section of the jail, Gwendolyn Munn, 20, missed her children, ages 2 and 1, and her own mother.
"I called her yesterday, and she cried," Munn said. In jail, Thanksgiving is just another day, said Munn, who has served 75 days and expects to be released next week.
She plans to spend a lot more time with her kids than with her friends from now on.
"I go to all the classes here," she said. "This has been a huge lesson. I realize there are a lot of drug addicts here, and I don't think I belong here. I'm not a drug addict.
"Jail's not fun," she said. Still, "If I wouldn't have ended up here, on the path I was going, I would have probably been dead.
"I feel God put me here for a reason."