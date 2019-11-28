'I've learned a lot in here': Scott County inmates celebrate Thanksgiving

Dierkes volunteered to work Thanksgiving Day. “Some of the younger staff have younger kids,” said Dierkes, who spent holidays with his family when his daughter was younger.

He started his shift at 6 a.m. and planned to have a Thanksgiving dinner with his family when he got off work.

Holidays can bring a lot of stress to the inmates, he said. “Our staff is excellent at identifying potential problems. I couldn’t be more proud of our staff,” he said.

Throughout the day, volunteers and visitors arrived at the jail, including representatives with an Alcoholics Anonymous group. “We’ve got people coming in from the community to help others,” he said.

In the women's section of the jail, Gwendolyn Munn, 20, missed her children, ages 2 and 1, and her own mother.

"I called her yesterday, and she cried," Munn said. In jail, Thanksgiving is just another day, said Munn, who has served 75 days and expects to be released next week.

She plans to spend a lot more time with her kids than with her friends from now on.

"I go to all the classes here," she said. "This has been a huge lesson. I realize there are a lot of drug addicts here, and I don't think I belong here. I'm not a drug addict.