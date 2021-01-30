'I want to continue the momentum': Davenport Mayor announces run for 2nd term

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he will run for a second term.
Matson, 57, previously served on Davenport’s City Council for more than a decade before defeating former City Council member Rita Rawson to replace then-outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch in the November 2019 city election.
"I want to continue the great momentum I believe we've done," Matson said of responding to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and helping make Davenport "a safe, stable and welcoming community."
Despite the financial challenges caused by the pandemic, city leaders have been able to avoid large-scale reductions in staffing and service delivery and maintain a high credit rating.
Strong property tax growth, conservative budgeting practices, sizable operating reserves and pass-through federal CARES Act dollars from the state have thus far has helped the city of Davenport avoid large operating losses, while providing $1.5 million in relief funds to help residents and businesses affected by COVID-19, including small business, rental and mortgage assistance.
"Davenport’s strong management continues to outperform its budget through … conservative budgeting practices, supported by prudent policies,” according to S&P Global, which this week assigned a stable outlook and reaffirmed the city's AA credit rating.
"We're doing the things people want us to do," Matson said of the city's more than $30 million investment in road and sewer repairs, and launching a comprehensive flood study.
Cedar Rapids consulting firm H.R. Green, Inc. has been working since the spring of 2020 to determine how best to handle the city's riverfront and implement mitigation strategies to protect properties and prevent another downtown flood. City staff anticipate the firm will have a full report and recommendations to present the Davenport City Council this fall.
"I am absolutely committed to having a flood mitigation resiliency plan that we we start implementing, and I'm hoping by the end of this year," Matson said.
The proposed fiscal year 2022 city budget includes $850,000 to begin implementation of findings from the city’s ongoing flood study.
Public safety, too, remains a pressing challenge and top priority, Matson said. Davenport witnessed a 30% increase in violent crime rates — including homicides, rape, robbery and aggravated assaults — in the first three quarters of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. And the city saw a 48% increase in shots fired and a 75% increase in non-fatal shootings over that same period.
"We certainly have challenges and I want to continue to work on that," Matson said, noting the city launched new initiatives in November aimed at reducing gun violence.
Matson noted city leaders have asked the Iowa Legislature for the power to create a new public safety levy, a tool city leaders say would allow it to raise revenue to pay for more police officers.
The proposal comes at a time of increasing calls for criminal justice and policing reforms, and as many cities face pressure to divert more revenues to areas like mental health, housing and other social service programs.
Matson said he is not in favor of taking money away from the Davenport Police Department, but that money raised from a new public safety tax levy could be used to add mental health counselors or social workers to work with police.
He added a key priority is to continue the effort to secure funding and partnerships to get a Juvenile Assessment Center off the ground. The fight for such a center has been ongoing for the better part of two years. The goal is to create a one-stop-shop where police can take juvenile offenders for needs assessments, and where youth and families seeking help can access and navigate an array of local services available under one roof.
Matson added he plans "to do more reaching out" in a second term to gather public feedback.
Under Davenport’s form of city government, the mayor serves as the public face of the city while a paid city administrator oversees departments that manage day-to-day city operations. Rarely does the mayor act directly on policy, but does help chart the course as the city's top elected official. The mayor also presides over city council meetings, voting in the event of a tie. Other duties include making appointments to resident-led boards and commissions.
Filing to run for Davenport mayor and city council seats does not open until August.
Thus far, no one else has publicly declared their intent to run for Davenport mayor. Matson said he has not yet heard of potential challengers.
Davenport community organizer Alexandra Dermody earlier this month became the first and only person to date to publicly declare their intention to seek one of 10 City Council seats with 10 months to go until the municipal election.
Terms are two-years long, with elections held in November of odd numbered years, and terms beginning the following January.