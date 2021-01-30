'I want to continue the momentum': Davenport Mayor announces run for 2nd term

"We're doing the things people want us to do," Matson said of the city's more than $30 million investment in road and sewer repairs, and launching a comprehensive flood study.

Cedar Rapids consulting firm H.R. Green, Inc. has been working since the spring of 2020 to determine how best to handle the city's riverfront and implement mitigation strategies to protect properties and prevent another downtown flood. City staff anticipate the firm will have a full report and recommendations to present the Davenport City Council this fall.

"I am absolutely committed to having a flood mitigation resiliency plan that we we start implementing, and I'm hoping by the end of this year," Matson said.

The proposed fiscal year 2022 city budget includes $850,000 to begin implementation of findings from the city’s ongoing flood study.

Public safety, too, remains a pressing challenge and top priority, Matson said. Davenport witnessed a 30% increase in violent crime rates — including homicides, rape, robbery and aggravated assaults — in the first three quarters of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. And the city saw a 48% increase in shots fired and a 75% increase in non-fatal shootings over that same period.