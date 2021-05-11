'I would have died in my bed': Rock Island restaurant owner recalls COVID-19 experience

"I wasn't allowed to visit in the beginning, and he called me on March 13 to say they were putting him on a ventilator," Kathy said. "The last thing I remember saying was, 'Bye. I love you.' And that was it."

But there was a long way to go.

The couple sat next to each other Tuesday at a table near a window in their Rock Island restaurant, Igor's Bistro, and did their best to piece together their timeline.

For a couple of weeks in the intensive-care unit, the hospital staff rotated Rick from his stomach to his back, and the ventilator breathed for him. His vitals were constantly monitored. He was heavily sedated, fed by a tube and, eventually, a trachea was inserted in his throat.

All Kathy could do was her best to stay positive for the kids and do what she knew her husband would want — keep their restaurant going.

Before Rick got sick, the family was working hard to keep Igor's afloat. The Halloween-themed restaurant had pandemic nails driven into its coffins. Times were tough, but the family had survived before.

Just a few months after opening Igor's in the spring of 2017, Rick had to have triple bypass surgery. When the pandemic forced them closed, the family figured they could wait it out.