The Iowa Academy of Family Physicians (IAFP) is seeking nominations for the 2023 Family Physician of the Year.

Each year the IAFP awards one family physician this title based on outstanding service to patients and community and devotion to family medicine.

To nominate a family physician, visit https://iaafp.org/awards/ and send a letter of nomination to the Iowa Academy describing why the family physician should receive the this award.

Letters also can be sent to: Iowa Academy of Family Physicians, 1515 Linden St., Ste. 220, Des Moines, IA 50309; or emailed to kcox@iaafp.org.

The nomination deadline is Sept. 1, 2023.

The 2023 Iowa Family Physician of Year will be honored during the Iowa Academy of Family Physicians annual Installation and Awards Banquet on Nov. 17, 2023, at the West Des Moines Sheraton.