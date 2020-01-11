Ice, accidents abound in Quad-Cities

Emergency responders scrambled Saturday morning to calls of vehicle crashes and falls throughout the Quad-Cities while freezing rain made surfaces treacherous.

The temperature was 28 degrees in the Quad-Cities while freezing rain created the slick surfaces.

Numerous accidents were reported in both the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities, which received .1 to .25 inches of ice, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport. Ice is accumulating on untreated surfaces.

Icy conditions also were causing power outages across the Quad-Cities. MidAmerican Energy is reporting 753 customers without power in Blue Grass as well as 215 in Scott County, 59 in Buffalo and 10 in Davenport.

