You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ice, accidents abound in Quad-Cities
breaking top story weather alert

Ice, accidents abound in Quad-Cities

{{featured_button_text}}

Emergency responders scrambled Saturday morning to calls of vehicle crashes and falls throughout the Quad-Cities while freezing rain made surfaces treacherous.

The temperature was 28 degrees in the Quad-Cities while freezing rain created the slick surfaces.

Numerous accidents were reported in both the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities, which received .1 to .25 inches of ice, according to the National Weather Service, Davenport. Ice is accumulating on untreated surfaces.

Icy conditions also were causing power outages across the Quad-Cities. MidAmerican Energy is reporting 753 customers without power in Blue Grass as well as 215 in Scott County, 59 in Buffalo and 10 in Davenport. 

0
0
3
0
6

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News