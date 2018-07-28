One of the 32 men arrested in an Immigration Enforcement and Customs raid in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, in May pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. Federal Court, Davenport, to felony charges of illegal reentry and fraud and misuse of documents.
In a plea agreement, Oscar Romeo Mota Rivera, 34, of Guatemala, admitted to those two charges in exchange for the dismissal of two others, misuse of a Social Security number and use of an immigration identification document not lawfully issued.
Sentencing was set for Nov. 28, but Rivera's attorney, David Treimer of Davenport said he expects to file a motion for an expedited pre-sentence investigation which, if granted, could move up sentencing to September or October.
The maximum sentence for the first charge is up to two years in prison, supervised release for up to one year, a fine of up to $250,000, an assessment of $100 and an order of forfeiture/restitution.
The maximum sentence for the second charge is similar except the prison term is up to 10 years with up to three years of supervised release.
Whenever sentencing is scheduled, Treimer said he will ask that Rivera be sentenced to time served which could be as little as four to five months. He has been in custody since May 9 when he was arrested at Midwest Concrete Products. He currently is being held in the Muscatine County Jail.
If the time-served request is granted, Rivera would be immediately remanded to ICE custody and deported without a deportation hearing, meaning "he wouldn't have to sit in line and wait for a hearing," Treimer said.
Rivera said through an interpreter that he doesn't want to delay the inevitable.
In questioning Friday by Judge Stephen Jackson Jr. as to whether he understood that, in entering a plea, he was waiving his right to a trial, Rivera said through an interpreter, "Yes. It doesn't make sense to fight it because I am illegally here."
"My family is in Guatemala, and I want to go back and be with them."
Rivera first crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in 2014, but was immediately detained and, after seven days, was sent back across the border, Treimer said.
"I never even made it in," Rivera said Friday through an interpreter. "I never lived here before."
Exactly when he re-entered the United States was not discussed in court Friday, but he got his job in Mount Pleasant on June 22, 2015.
When Jackson asked him if he knowingly used fake identification, Rivera said, "But only to get a job. I was poor."
In earlier questioning by Jackson as to his level of education and his ability to understand Friday's proceedings, Rivera said his "parents didn't have the means to send me to school," so he didn't attend school very much. As to grade level attained, he said "first grade."
When Rivera is deported, he will be given the clothes he was wearing when he was arrested, Treimer said.
Other than a sister, Rivera has no other immediate family living in the United States, Tammy Shull, chairperson of IowaWINS, a refugee/immigrant assistance group based at First Presbyterian Church, Mount Pleasant, has said.