Meteorologists at the National Weather Service, Davenport, are keeping an eye on the Rock River at Moline and are hoping that an ice jam that caused the river to rise to near flood stage during the overnight hours has freed itself.
The Rock River at Moline was at 9.2 feet at 2:30 p.m. Friday, but rose to 11.87 feet by 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The river had dropped to 11.27 feet by 4:30 p.m.
Flood stage for the Rock River at Moline is 12 feet.
“We’re kind of wondering if the ice jam went away,” meteorologist Jessica Brooks said Saturday.
“The river is not fully iced over so there is the danger of ice jams,” she said. “However, the gauge at Moline is going down.”
Brooks said deputies with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department have been keeping a watchful eye on the Rock River and they have not noticed anything else.
Until the river is completely iced over, ice jams are a possibility, she said. “It’s something we’re going to keep an eye on.”
There were some ice jams along the Rock in Dixon earlier in the week, she said. “So far, we’ve been okay in our local area,” Brooks said.
Residents along the Rock River should keep a watchful eye just in case an ice jam forms and the river begins to rapidly rise.
The first daily record for winter fell Saturday as the temperature dipped overnight to minus 22 degrees at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline. That beat the old record at minus 15 set in 1982.
With some of the coldest air the Quad-City region has seen in a good many years moving in Monday night and lasting through Friday, the chances are high that more records for cold temperatures could be set.
The coldest temperature on record for the Quad-Cities is minus 28 set Feb. 3, 1996. The closest the area has gotten to that number is minus 27 on Jan. 16, 2009.
To show how much difference a year can make, the high temperature last year on Jan. 27 was 51 degrees. The rest of the month the high temperatures ranged from 30 to 45 degrees, which is right balmy by comparison with what is in store over the next several days.
A winter storm is expected to drop another 2-3 inches of snow on the Quad-City region Sunday into Monday, according to the latest forecast issued by the National Weather Service, Davenport.
The high Sunday is expected to rise to 14 while the high Monday is expected to reach into the lower 30s before falling to minus 5 degrees overnight into Tuesday.
Tuesday’s high is expected to reach only minus 2 with an overnight low of minus 22, while on Wednesday the high temperature is expected to dip to minus 11 with an overnight low of minus 21.
Dangerous wind chill indices dropping to minus 44 degrees are expected during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday into Thursday.
Thursday’s high is expected to reach 0, while the high Friday will be near 8 degrees.
The forecast extended out to Saturday calls for a high that day of 23.