One after another, Quad-Citians fell on the ice Tuesday.
Scanner traffic was busy with reports of falls and injuries while a winter mix produced icy conditions on Quad-City sidewalks and roads. UnityPoint campuses in Bettendorf, Moline, Rock Island and Muscatine reported more than 30 weather-related visits on Tuesday.
Genesis, at its two emergency rooms in Davenport and one in Silvis, also reported more than 30 weather-related injuries, including at least one hip fracture along with head injuries from falls.
Firefighters and police officers in Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline, Muscatine and Rock Island said crews responded to a number of falls throughout the day, but reported few serious crashes.
Davenport, Eldridge snow emergencies
Davenport and Eldridge declared snow emergencies through 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited when a snow emergency is in effect.
As an alternative to on-street parking in downtown, residents and visitors may park free in any one of the city’s three parking ramps through 5 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information on winter weather response activities and tips visit www.cityofdavenportiowa.com/winter.
In Eldridge, parking on all city streets is prohibited. Snow emergency parking will be provided by the city at:
- N. 3rd Street and Franklin Street (Municipal Parking Lot)
- N. 5th Street and LeClaire Road (Faith Lutheran Church)
- S. 2nd Street and Spring Street (United Methodist Church)
- N. 6th Street and Donahue Street at the water treatment plant
- North Scott Junior High School south side parking lot
- 400 Block of N. 3rd Street (west side of Centennial Park)
- 400 Block of N. 4th Street (east side of Centennial Park)
- Cornerstone Baptist Church parking lot (775 E. LeClaire Road).
- Parking is prohibited on all streets bounded by North First Street, Donahue Street, North Third Street and LeClaire Road during a snow emergency.
Winter storm warning
A winter storm warning is in effect for the metro Quad-Cities, with the addition of several inches of snow atop already-slippery surfaces.
Andy Ervin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said icy conditions started early Tuesday and continued with areas of freezing drizzle.
Temperatures continued to rise Tuesday afternoon, with Moline reaching 32 degrees by 1 p.m. Ervin said unsalted or untreated roads proved especially hazardous.
The forecast calls for snow through mid-morning Wednesday, with an accumulation of 3 to 6 inches in the metro Quad-Cities. While temperatures dwindle into the teens, the snow will drift, Ervin said.
Although the ice had not produced power outages as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, crews at MidAmerican Energy Co. remained poised to respond, said Geoff Greenwood, a spokesperson for MidAmerican. “We put our crews on notice (Monday) that weather was going to be potentially a challenge,” said Greenwood, who added crews are prepared to respond to outages if they occur.