The Icestravaganza ice sculpting event is on despite the weather, organizers report.
Current weather predictions estimate the snow will end at 6 a.m. Saturday with only a 5 percent chance of precipitation during the day.
There will be kid’s activities inside the Freight House including Davenport Public Library’s Story Time, cookie decorating, balloon animals and a few guest appearances from lovable characters!
It is suggested that guest come prepared with layers of clothing.
There are five establishments at the Freight House where the public may warm up — The Farmer’s Market, Antonella’s Pizzeria II, The Diner, Fresh Deli by Nostalgia Farms and Front Street Tap Room. The Freight House Farmers Market will have extended hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all four beverage and food locations will be open to the public.
• Icestravaganza returns for its seventh year 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at the Freight House in downtown Davenport, 421 W. River Drive.
• Watch artists transform 24,000 pounds of ice blocks into incredible works of art. This year's theme, the Great American Road-Trip, will inspire professional ice sculptors to carve iconic American symbols from ice.
• Other daytime activities include games, crafts, cookie decorating, balloon animals and story time from the Davenport Public Library. There will be a Western-themed shooting range with prizes for children who participate. Interested in practicing a trick shot? Give Quad City Storm’s hockey goal a try. Fans also will have the chance to meet Radar, the team’s mascot, from 12-1 p.m. Continue the fun and celebrate National Skating Day at the River’s Edge Ice Arena & Indoor Skating Rink. Mini skating lessons will be available during 3-5 public skate hours.
• The Freight House Farmers Market will remain open until 4 p.m.
• The sculptures will be lit after sunset to make viewing extra spectacular, so plan to share fun photos with friends on social media and #IcestravaganzaQC! Did we mention there’ll be 24,000 pounds — that’s 12 tons — of ice?
• From 6-8 p.m., adults (21 + over) can join the after-party at Front Street Brewery. For $10 in advance or $15 at the door, guests may enjoy craft beers from Front Street and cocktails with spirits from Mississippi River Distilling Company. Drinks will be served from a western saloon made of ice. The event will feature a live set from DJ Buddha, appetizers from Antonella’s Pizzeria and The Diner and a special performance by QC Sol Fire. If you don’t want to go home at 8 p.m., stick around Front Street for more craft brews and live music.
Icestravaganza is presented by Genesis Health System and the Downtown Davenport Partnership with additional support from the City of Davenport, Necker's Jewelers, Front Street Brewery, Kimberly Car City, Courtesy Moline, Townsquare Media Quad Cities, KLJB FOX 18, Mediacom, Quad-City Times, Mickle Communications, The Diner, Antonella's II, Mississippi River Distilling Company, 1 Step / One Step Printing, Hupp Toyotalift and Quad City Storm Hockey.