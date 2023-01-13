Icestravaganza to take visitors through world tour of famous monuments in Freight House Farmers' Market

David Jensen hefted his chainsaw in a cloud of white flakes Thursday afternoon, carving LeClaire Park's Dillon Memorial fountain out of 300-pound blocks of ice on the Freight House Farmers' Market boardwalk.

Across the farmers' market and LeClaire Park other ice sculptures were slowly coming to life. Bill Gordish and Ron Dillavou stepped away from their own carving projects to speak with Jensen, shards of ice dotting the ground around them.

Jensen, Gordish and Dillavou make their way to Davenport each winter from the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids areas to carve ice sculptures for Icestravaganza, hosted by the Downtown Davenport Partnership. They joined local carvers earlier this week to start on their masterpieces, which will be on display this weekend.

"We don't get to see each other and work together and do fun stuff like this but once a year," Gordish said. "It's kind of a cool deal."

Icestravaganza will invite the Quad-Cities to marvel at the icy creations 5-10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 14; and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Freight House Farmers Market and LeClaire Park. The event is free and open to the public.

Visitors will have the chance to check out the lit-up sculptures up-close while walking or from their cars in the drive-thru lane along Beiderbecke Drive. They can also stop in at the indoor farmers market and Family Credit Union warming station, and watch live carvings Jan. 14-15.

Live carvings will be livestreamed on the Downtown Davenport Partnership Facebook page.

Each year the carvers decide what type of scenes they want to present to visitors — last year the farmers' market and park transformed into a safari, and in the past aliens and Halloween monsters have made appearances.

People will take a tour around some of the Quad-Cities and world's most famous monuments this weekend, from the Eiffel Tower to the Lincoln Memorial and Sydney Opera House.

"The carvers usually come up with our themes, and this was an idea they had, and that was a good idea," said Downtown Davenport Partnership Director of Events Jason Gilliland. "So we ran with it."

One new facet of Icestravaganza is the Afterglow Party, which will take place 6-8 p.m. Jan. 14 on the west side of the farmers market. Carvers will work on dyed ice lit with black lights, brightening up the dark evening alongside music from DJ Buddha.

Despite the unseasonably warm temperatures in the Quad-Cities this week, Gilliland and the ice carvers said they're not worried about the sculptures melting before the weekend is out.

"We want people to come down and just have a good time with their families and check out the cool sculptures that these guys are making," Gilliland said.